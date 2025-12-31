Patricia Green, MSW, MSPR

HANOVER, Pa., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a pivotal moment in its nearly century-long history, YWCA Hanover is entering a new chapter under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Vanessa Berger, appointed to her position this past summer. Yet Berger's relationship with the organization long predates her transition into the executive role.

Steady Leadership at a Defining Moment: YWCA Hanover CEO Emphasizes Continuity, Community, and the Path Forward.

Berger previously served as President of the YWCA Hanover Board of Directors, bringing deep institutional knowledge, strategic insight, and trusted relationships to the position during a period of significant organizational growth. "Serving on the board gave me a clear understanding of the organization's goals, strengths, and challenges," Berger said. Perhaps most importantly, it allowed me to build strong relationships with the management team. That trust has been invaluable as we move YWCA Hanover forward together."

Berger credits her predecessor with positioning the organization for future opportunities and views her role as both a continuation and an evolution of that vision. She honors the YWCA's foundation while guiding it toward an expanded impact.

That momentum is evident in one of the organization's most ambitious initiatives in its history: the first capital expansion in nearly 50 years. The almost $12 million campaign includes development of the Children's Learning Academy, a transformative investment in early childhood education and comprehensive family support services. Joining the organization during this milestone allows Berger to draw on decades of nonprofit leadership experience in advancement, major gifts, and institutional growth. She emphasizes, however, that effective leadership during expansion begins with listening.

"First and foremost, I want to understand the needs of our team and the families we serve," Berger said. "Our programs must reflect the character of Hanover and Adams County and remain responsive to community voices."

Collaboration is central to Berger's leadership philosophy. She views partnerships with like-minded organizations as essential to extending impact and stewarding community trust responsibly.

Underpinning every decision is a steadfast commitment to the YWCA's mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA Hanover serves women and children facing challenges such as domestic violence, economic instability, and limited access to childcare—while also addressing isolation through intentional community-building.

"Often, the greatest challenge our clients face is feeling alone," Berger said. "Beyond meeting immediate needs, we work to create connection and community." Through Safe Home services, early childhood education, advocacy, and educational programming, YWCA Hanover provides trauma-informed care that helps families build stability and envision a more secure future.

"Our goal is to serve Hanover and Adams County through collaboration," Berger said. "By working alongside other organizations, we can create meaningful, lasting outcomes for the entire community." Under Berger's leadership, YWCA Hanover continues its legacy as a place of safety, opportunity, and hope—guided by trust and committed to future generations.

