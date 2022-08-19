Steady Ranks No. 86 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Fintech platform also ranks No. 7 in financial services; unlocks insights into the non-standard workforce for employers and government leaders

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Inc. revealed that Steady is No. 86 overall and No. 7 in financial services on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"America's systems of financial support and benefits distribution have not caught up with the growing role of 1099, hourly, and gig workers in our fast-changing economy," said Adam Roseman, Founder and CEO of Steady. "In partnership with employers, policymakers, and communities around the country, we're providing unprecedented insights — and millions in immediate financial assistance — to build an economy that works for the non-standard workers who now make up more than ⅓ of the labor market."

Co-founded by Adam Roseman, Michael Loeb, and Shaquille O'Neal, Steady launched in 2018 with the goal of harnessing the potential of emerging technology to alleviate poverty. Its consumer app now serves over 5 million workers and its enterprise and public sector arm, SteadyIQ, draws upon anonymized data from more than 1.8 billion enriched financial transactions and over $187 billion enriched deposits to deliver a suite of analytics and workflow tools to employers, financial institutions, and government leaders. SteadyIQ's work to date includes partnerships with the states of Alabama and Louisiana to streamline the income verification process for unemployment benefits, and initiatives with over 20 cities to administer and track the impact of cash assistance programs.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Steady

Steady is an impact-driven fintech company focused on improving the financial health of America's growing non-standard workforce. We use AI to democratize earnings data and surface trends among nearly 6 million 1099, hourly, and gig workers, who are using Steady to increase their annual incomes by thousands of dollars per year. Through partnerships with public sector entities and NGOs, we are driving systemic change by providing emergency cash grants, streamlining access to benefits, and measuring the impact of innovative economic policy solutions. We are on a mission to deliver the income transparency so drastically needed to help Americans earn more and thrive in an increasingly complex economy.

