SteadyMD and Bridge Partner to Make Health Insurance Acceptance for Telehealth Consultations Effortless

New Partnership Will Empower Digital Health Companies to Quickly and Easily Accept Health Insurance, Lowering Patient Out-of-Pocket Costs

PHOENIX, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATA Nexus 2024 -- SteadyMD, a leading 50-state provider of telehealth services, operations, and technology for large enterprises, today announced a partnership with Bridge, a first of its kind insurance enabler for telehealth providers, to greatly expand care access by equipping telehealth providers to quickly and easily bill insurance.

The partnership leverages Bridge's hundreds of health plan contracts, representing 200M+ covered lives and over 70% of commercially covered lives, allowing SteadyMD's enterprise telehealth customers to address a vast patient population via seamlessly integrated insurance billing and reimbursement capabilities. By combining SteadyMD's nationwide network of board-certified doctors and nurse practitioners with Bridge's health insurance coverage and revenue cycle expertise, the partnership enables healthcare organizations to rapidly scale telemedicine offerings to increase access to affordable care.

"Our partnership with Bridge represents a major milestone in expanding our reach and capabilities," said SteadyMD CEO and co-founder, Guy Friedman. "Combining SteadyMD's 50-state network of licensed clinicians, workforce management operations, and supporting technology with Bridge's extensive payer contracts and revenue cycle management capabilities positions us to revolutionize the way telemedicine companies approach insurance reimbursement."

Bridge's national insurance coverage, end-to-end RCM capabilities, and easy-to-integrate, compliant technology platform, provide a plug-and-play billing solution for telehealth companies.

"SteadyMD has always been one of the premier telehealth infrastructure companies. Through our partnership we will make high quality, accessible care more affordable to millions of Americans by enabling more telehealth companies to accept insurance. SteadyMD helped make care one click away, together we'll make coverage for that care just as easy," said Keaton Bedell, CEO of Bridge.

About SteadyMD

SteadyMD is a B2B telehealth infrastructure provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare in all 50 states. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with healthcare organizations, labs and diagnostics companies, pharmacies, payers, and digital health brands, SteadyMD enables its partners to scale quickly and efficiently nationwide by offering a 50-state clinician workforce, clinical operations, legal and regulatory guidance, and world-class product and technology. SteadyMD's carefully curated community of thousands of board-certified clinicians are passionate about improving access to high-quality care by utilizing state-of-the-art delivery modalities and serving patients across the entire care spectrum. To learn more, please visit www.steadymd.com.

About Bridge

Bridge radically simplifies accepting insurance for telehealth clinics, enabling them to offer their patients insurance covered care within a matter of weeks. By utilizing Bridge, telehealth clinics can tap into nationwide insurance coverage, leverage patient-facing and back office technology specifically designed for telehealth workflows, and benefit from comprehensive revenue cycle management. Recently emerging from stealth mode, Bridge is led by a team of seasoned telehealth experts and is backed by prominent investors including General Catalyst, Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Khosla Ventures, Greenoaks, and Mischief. For more information, visit their website at www.usebridge.com.

