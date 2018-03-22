SteadyMD Closes $2.5M in Financing to Fuel Growth

ST. LOUIS, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SteadyMD, the pioneer in online concierge Primary Care, today announced that it has raised $2.5 million of capital to support accelerated expansion. The round was led by Pelion Venture Partners, with participation from CrossCut Ventures, M25 Group, Service Provider Capital, and Hyde Park Venture Partners. Current and new investors also participated.

Personalized Primary Care, Online

SteadyMD patients are partnered, online, with a Primary Care doctor who provides long-term, preventative care tailored to their particular needs, interests, and conditions. The company has launched eight online primary care practices, each led by a doctor who is an expert and passionate participant in a specific category. To date, these categories include Bodybuilding, Strength Training, Functional Fitness, Running, Triathlon, LGBTQ, Diabetes, and General Health.

After a comprehensive one-hour video appointment in which the SteadyMD doctor and patient get to know one another, that same doctor is available to the patient anytime via secure text messaging, phone calls, and video appointments. The SteadyMD platform hosts all the patient's medical records, including those from past doctors and hospitals.

"The SteadyMD mission is to make high-quality, high-attention concierge health care available and affordable to millions of Americans. A real relationship with a doctor who 'gets you' and is part of your life," said Guy Friedman, SteadyMD CEO.

About SteadyMD

SteadyMD is a healthcare provider and technology company that offers ongoing, continuous, and dedicated primary care online. SteadyMD patients develop a personal relationship with a doctor who provides long-term, preventative care tailored to their particular needs, interests, and conditions. The SteadyMD technology platform allows for comfortable and efficient collaboration between patients and doctors via web, mobile, phone, secure text, and video chat interfaces. The company is based in St. Louis, Missouri and has offices in Westlake Village, California. For more information or to become a member, please visit SteadyMD.com.

Media Contact

Yarone Goren

SteadyMD Co-Founder and COO

yarone@steadymd.com

Related Links

SteadyMD

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steadymd-closes-25m-in-financing-to-fuel-growth-300618270.html

SOURCE SteadyMD

Related Links

https://www.steadymd.com

