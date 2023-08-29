SteadyMD Supports Amazon Clinic's Expansion of Telehealth to All 50 States

Telehealth service celebrates extending access to trusted care services and provider network across the U.S.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SteadyMD, a B2B telehealth infrastructure provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare, celebrates the expansion of Amazon Clinic's virtual healthcare marketplace to all 50 U.S. states. SteadyMD was one of the first telehealth providers available through Amazon Clinic when it launched in November 2022.

"We at SteadyMD are honored that Amazon has continued to trust us to provide care for Amazon Clinic customers in all 50 states," said Guy Friedman, founder and CEO of SteadyMD. "We're excited to expand our work with Amazon Clinic to bring SteadyMD's trusted medical care and telehealth services to millions of additional customers across the country, making quality healthcare convenient and accessible."

Amazon Clinic enables consumers to shop for and request care online for more than 30 medical conditions and health issues. On the Amazon website or through its mobile app, consumers can complete a detailed clinical intake form, and connect with the clinician by video (available across the U.S.) or through messaging (available in 34 states), receive a treatment plan, and, if medically appropriate, also receive a prescription which they can fill at their pharmacy of choice (mail order or local pharmacy).

"Amazon Clinic has incredibly high standards for clinical quality and a high technical bar," said Friedman. "SteadyMD's mission is to enable access to better healthcare through clinical, operational and technical excellence, and we're proud to be one of the first telehealth providers offering video visits to Amazon Clinic customers nationwide."

SteadyMD is a B2B telehealth infrastructure provider that powers high-quality telehealth patient experiences for leaders and innovators in healthcare in all 50 states. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with healthcare organizations, labs and diagnostics companies, pharmacies, payers, and digital health brands, SteadyMD enables its partners to scale quickly and efficiently nationwide by offering a 50-state clinician workforce, clinical operations, legal and regulatory guidance, and world-class product and technology. SteadyMD's carefully curated community of thousands of board-certified clinicians are passionate about improving access to high-quality care by utilizing state-of-the-art delivery modalities and serving patients across the entire care spectrum.

