Steak n Shake Announces Creation of First-Ever Chief MAHA Officer to Usher in a New Era of Healthier Fast Food

INDIANAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Steak n Shake today announced that Michael Boes, one of the leading developers of the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, is joining the company to serve as the industry's first Chief MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Officer.

The Chief MAHA Officer position is a new executive role dedicated to advancing nutritional integrity, ingredient transparency, and the long-term health of Steak n Shake customers.

Michael Boes previously served as a senior advisor within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, where he worked with the United States Department of Agriculture on the new food pyramid, a set of federal nutrition guidelines that encourages Americans to eat real food.

"Appointing a Chief MAHA Officer is a sign of our continued commitment to make Steak n Shake the great differentiator in fast food. Michael is ideally suited for such a role, with his deep understanding of nutrition and his experience at the highest level of health policymaking," says Sardar Biglari, Chairman and CEO of Biglari Holdings, the owner of Steak n Shake. "To put it simply, good-tasting food should also be good for you."

The move marks a major step in the company's efforts to restore the original spirit of American fast food: food that was simple, real, and delicious. Steak n Shake aims to champion healthy fast food.

Over the past several decades, many large food corporations have steadily replaced traditional ingredients with cheaper industrial substitutes — including highly processed oils, artificial additives, and preservatives. These changes were rarely made to improve taste. Instead, they often reflected pressure to reduce costs and maximize short-term profit margins. Steak n Shake has a long-term perspective and is a fervent believer that burgers, fries, and shakes must be made from real ingredients that families can trust.

The newly appointed Chief MAHA Officer will lead a comprehensive review of the company's ingredient sourcing, nutritional standards, and preparation practices. "Customers should never have to choose between taste and health," Boes says. "When restaurants commit to both, they serve better food and they build lasting trust."

Steak n Shake plans to share additional updates on ingredient improvements and nutritional initiatives later this year.

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Mariah Schall

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SOURCE Steak 'n Shake