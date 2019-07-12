Steak 'n Shake Reopens St. Louis Restaurant Under Franchise Partnership Program

INDIANAPOLIS, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steak 'n Shake, Inc. announces the reopening of its restaurant at 10459 Page Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri under its franchise partnership program. The restaurant was reopened on July 8, 2019 under the leadership of franchise owner, Linda Metz. There will be a grand reopening celebration at the restaurant on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 beginning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:00am CDT. The restaurant will be open to the public at 10:00am CDT.

"I am excited to have this restaurant back open and serving guests again," said Linda Metz. "Steak 'n Shake has been a staple in St. Louis for many years and I am so thrilled to continue the brand's legacy while fulfilling my dream of owning my own restaurant."

"We are very pleased to reopen our restaurant in St. Louis under Linda's leadership," said Tom Murray, Steak 'n Shake's Chief Financial Officer of Franchise Operations. "The franchise partnership program gives operators like Linda the opportunity to live the American Dream of business ownership and to serve our guests in the most hospitable manner."

Steak 'n Shake is in the process of franchising all of its company-operated restaurants through its franchise partnership program. For more information or to apply to be a franchise partner visit www.steaknshakefranchise.com.

About Steak 'n Shake, Inc.

Steak 'n Shake, a classic American brand, serves premium burgers and shakes in over 600 restaurants across the country and the world. Founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, Steak 'n Shake is the leader in the "better burger" segment of the restaurant industry, serving hand-crafted, premium Steakburgers and hand-scooped milkshakes. Steak 'n Shake is the recipient of the Nation's Restaurant News Golden Chain Award. Zagat has recognized Steak 'n Shake as having the No. 1 Milkshake. Steak 'n Shake, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biglari Holdings, Inc.

