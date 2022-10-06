Steakholder Foods Files Provisional Patent Application for Improved Fat Differentiation Process

The patent filing describes a novel process for achieving a higher degree of fat differentiation and significantly lowering costs for cultivated fat production

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH), (formerly MeaTech 3D: $MITC), an international deep-tech cultured meat company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), regarding methods and systems for adipocytes differentiation.

The patent application details a new and improved process for differentiating stem cells into fat (increasing cultivated fat yields from stem cells), which is more easily reproducible and cost-effective than current methods. This patent filing is the latest step in Steakholder Foods' push to reduce global dependence on animal-derived components.

To date, Steakholder Foods' patent portfolio, fully owned by Steakholder Foods group companies, includes a granted patent and 15 patent applications.

Arik Kaufman, Steakholder Foods' Chief Executive Officer & Founder: "The filing of this provisional patent application represents another step forward in Steakholder Foods' ongoing mission to reduce the cost and complexity of cultured fat production, and strengthens our fully-owned patent portfolio. We are excited by the potential to use healthier, plant-sourced cell-culturing inputs in our hybrid as well as bioprinted products."

About Steakholder Foods Patent Portfolio

Steakholder Foods seeks to obtain patent protection for its technologies, as well as registering other intellectual property rights for its business and technology assets in the United States and internationally. Steakholder Foods aims to protect the technology, inventions and improvements that are commercially important to the development of its business, using the most effective and efficient intellectual property instruments, including patents, trademarks, and trade secrets.

To date, the Steakholder Foods group companies have a portfolio of one granted patent and 15 patent applications with the USPTO and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) filed through the International Patent System. These applications relate to two main fields (mechanical and biological), covering Steakholder Foods' activities, products, and much of its supply chain, both pre- and post-processing.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., formerly MeaTech 3D Ltd., is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH" (formally MITC). Steakholder Foods maintains facilities in Rehovot, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium and has recently expanded activities to the US.

The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing a variety of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood products — both as raw materials and whole cuts — as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com

