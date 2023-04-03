Steakholder Foods® To Participate in Danone-Led Strategic Investment Round in Cultured Milk Company Wilk Technologies

REHOVOT, Israel, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultivated meat industry, today announced its participation in a strategic investment round in Wilk Technologies Ltd. (TASE: WILK), alongside leading players in the food industry, such as Danone and the Central Bottling Co. Ltd. (owner of Tara, Coca Cola Israel and more).

As part of the investment, Steakholder Foods will purchase ordinary shares of Wilk in the amount of $450,000 at a 15% discount below their 45-day average closing price, giving the company a 2.5% stake in Wilk. In parallel with this investment, Steakholder Foods aims to identify synergies with Wilk, including various types of strategic cooperation with the company surrounding Steakholder Foods' proprietary biology and printing technologies.

Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods, commented: "We're extremely excited to announce our strategic collaboration with Wilk. As part of our commitment to sustainable foods solutions, we see this collaboration as another step in expanding Steakholder Foods' growing contribution to the Food-Tech ecosystem and a strategic step in the optimization of our investment and holding structure."



About Wilk:

Wilk operates at the crossroads of Biotech and Food-Tech, developing technologies for producing cultured human breast and animal milk. Having launched operations in 2020, the company holds a number of patent applications and an approved patent, on laboratory production processes that replicate the milk-producing cells of humans and other mammals to create 100% real milk and milk components in laboratory settings. Wilk is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "WILK."

About Steakholder Foods®

Steakholder Foods Ltd., formerly MeaTech 3D Ltd., is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company-initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH" (formerly MITC), with headquarters in Rehovot, Israel.

The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing a variety of beef, and seafood products — both as raw materials and whole cuts — as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Steakholder Foods' business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for Steakholder Foods' business operations and financial performance and condition.

