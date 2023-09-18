Steakholder Foods® Unveils AI-Powered Nozzle Inspection System, Redefining Industrial Print Head Monitoring

The state-of-the-art AI camera system takes precision and consistency in industrial 3D printing to unprecedented levels, offering real-time analysis and actionable insights for print head performance

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), an international deep-tech food company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Nozzle Inspection System. Engineered for the stringent demands of industrial print head inspection, this revolutionary system leverages specialized industrial camera technology and state-of-the-art AI algorithms to reshape print head monitoring.

Steakholder Foods' AI-powered nozzle inspection system is a game-changer in an industry where precision and consistency are non-negotiable. By delivering real-time insights into print head performance, it enables proactive maintenance, minimizes downtime, and assures consistently high-quality prints.

Key features of the new system include:

Precision Imaging: Utilizing specialized lighting, the system captures water-based droplets as minute as 10um, ensuring unparalleled clarity and detail.

Advanced Segmentation AI: The system employs a state-of-the-art segmentation algorithm, facilitating granular analysis by precisely identifying each individual droplet.

Real-Time Nozzle Analysis: Going beyond static imaging, the AI assesses the efficacy of each nozzle in real-time, scoring performance to provide immediate feedback.

Comprehensive Reporting: Post-analysis, the system generates an exhaustive report, detailing the status of the print head nozzles. This not only provides an immediate assessment but also offers actionable recommendations to enhance print quality and maintain equipment longevity.

Beyond technical excellence, Steakholder Foods views this new system as a strategic asset for the company's B2B clients. By ensuring a new level of consistency and quality in 3D printing, it is designed to enable producers to meet the high standards expected by consumers, regulators, and investors alike. In practical terms, this is expected to mean fewer recalls, less waste, and a faster time –to market—essential factors for scaling up operations and meeting global demands.

Itamar Atzmony, Chief Engineering Officer at Steakholder Foods: "We believe in pushing the boundaries of what's possible. With this new system, we're not just elevating printing standards; we're giving our partners and clients access to the pinnacle of technological innovation."

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company-initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH", with headquarters in Rehovot, Israel.

The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing cellular agriculture meat products, such as beef and seafood, by offering manufacturers the ability to produce a cultivated meat product that aims to closely mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of traditional meat— as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com.

