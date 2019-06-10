Steakhouse Icons Share Top Steak Tips

Tom and Lisa Perini of James Beard Award-winning Perini Ranch Steakhouse, Buffalo Gap, Texas, recommend the ribeye above all others.

Chef Alejandra Padilla oversees Five Crowns/Side Door, Corona del Mar, Calif., the sister restaurant to Lawry's Prime Rib. Its namesake dish, she notes, isn't the same as a ribeye. The difference: ribeyes are cut, then grilled; prime rib is roasted whole, then sliced.

Chef Chris Vogeli, III Forks, Dallas, suggests cooks look for plenty of marbling. His favorite cut: New York strip.

Meanwhile, Chef Sean Brasel of Miami's South Beach hotspot Meat Market veers from the standards. His favorite is bavette, aka sirloin flap.

Prepare to grill

Chef Peter Vauthy of Miami and Cleveland's celebrated RED, the Steakhouse recommends steaks be 2 inches thick, so they can cook properly. Thinner cuts overcook quickly when targeting medium rare.

Houston's legendary Taste of Texas is one of the most sought-after steakhouse experiences nationwide. Restaurateurs Edd and Nina Hendee suggest seasoning your steak right out of the cooler.

Salt isn't just salt in Chef Mark Keiser's kitchen at Oak Steakhouse, Charleston. "Use kosher salt instead of iodized," he says. "All you need is kosher salt and cracked black pepper for the steak's flavor to shine."

Chef Shawn Heine of Prime Cincinnati doesn't mess around with the temperature at which he cooks. "People are afraid of heat," Heine says. "Don't be. We're all fire, all the time."

Finishing touches

Chef Glenn Wheeler of Spencer's for Steaks & Chops, Omaha, Neb., believes patience is a virtue with steak. "People forget to let it rest," he says. "If you cut into it too soon, you'll lose juices—and flavor."

When it's time to dig in, heed the advice of El Gaucho (Seattle and Portland) Chef Steve Cain: take carving seriously. Even if a steak is cooked perfectly, cutting it in the wrong direction can give the impression of toughness.

