Stealth BioTherapeutics Appoints David A. Brown, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer to Advance the Company's Pioneering Work in Mitochondrial Medicine

– Brown brings more than 20 years of experience in mitochondrial research and scientific team leadership –

– Appointment signals expansion of executive team to support a growing proprietary pipeline in rare and age-related diseases of mitochondrial dysfunction –

NEEDHAM, Mass., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics (the "Company" or "Stealth"), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced the appointment of David A. Brown, Ph.D., as the company's Chief Scientific Officer and a member of the executive team, effective immediately.

David A. Brown, Ph.D.

"Stealth has greatly benefited from David's expertise in mitochondrial biology and cellular energetics for nearly 15 years – first in his role as one of our scientific collaborators and then through his in-house portfolio and team leadership. We are thrilled to appoint David as our Chief Scientific Officer as we advance our growing pipeline in rare and age-related diseases of mitochondrial dysfunction," said Reenie McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Stealth BioTherapeutics. "The expansion of our executive team paves the way for continued innovation in a range of mitochondrial diseases and solidifies our position as the pioneer in mitochondrial medicine."

"I am energized by the work we do at Stealth every day to translate deep knowledge of mitochondrial bioenergetics into new medicines for people facing debilitating diseases," said Dr. Brown. "I am deeply honored to become the Company's Chief Scientific Officer and build on our recent milestone of delivering the first-ever mitochondria-targeted therapy to patients in need. Our dedicated team has extraordinary expertise in mitochondrial therapeutic development, as evidenced by our promising pipeline, and I believe we are just getting started."

Dr. Brown has been researching metabolism for more than 25 years. His scientific expertise spans across basic mitochondrial biology through bioenergetic dysfunction in various pathologies. He has extensive experience designing and testing novel approaches to target cellular energy production. He joined Stealth in a full-time capacity in 2019, where he has held positions of increasing responsibility in the research organization. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Discovery, overseeing the company's drug discovery team and portfolio expansion efforts.

Prior to joining Stealth, Dr. Brown was a tenured professor and held numerous academic leadership roles. He led a prolific mitochondrial research laboratory that worked alongside biotechnology companies focused on treating neurodegenerative, metabolic, genetic, ophthalmic, and cardiac pathologies. He was a long-time collaborator with Stealth through sponsored projects and as a consultant.

Dr. Brown has authored hundreds of scientific publications, served as an expert reviewer for scores of funding agencies and scientific journals, and founded two consulting companies. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech, a Ph.D. from the University of Colorado, and completed post-doctoral training at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

The Company's mission is to develop novel therapies to improve the lives of patients living with diseases of mitochondrial dysfunction. The Company's first commercial product was granted accelerated approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2025. The Company is studying elamipretide in additional indications, including dry age-related macular degeneration and primary mitochondrial disease due to nuclear DNA mutations, including in polymerase gamma, and is developing its next-in-class clinical-stage candidate, bevemipretide, for ophthalmic and neurological disease indications. The Company's preclinical pipeline candidates include SBT-589 and SBT-255, which are both progressing through developmental milestones.

Stealth Media Contact

Ascent Strategic Communications

Anna Stallmann

[email protected]

Stealth Investor Contact

Precision AQ

Austin Murtagh

[email protected]

Stealth Patient Advocacy

[email protected]

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.