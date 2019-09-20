Stealth BioTherapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that management will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 in New York. The Company's presentation will be at 8:30 am ET. In addition, the Company will be attending one-on-one meetings at the Oppenheimer & Co. Fall Life Science Summit on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 in New York.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & News section of Stealth's website at https://investor.stealthbt.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Stealth's website for 30 days following the event.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases, collectively known as primary mitochondrial diseases, and are also involved in many common age-related diseases. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. We are studying elamipretide in the following primary mitochondrial diseases: primary mitochondrial myopathy, Barth syndrome and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are also studying elamipretide in dry age-related macular degeneration. Our other pipeline candidates include SBT-272, which we are evaluating for rare neurodegenerative disease indications, and SBT-20, which we are evaluating for rare peripheral neuropathies. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondrial-targeted compounds, which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as scaffolds to deliver other compounds to mitochondria. We have assembled a highly experienced management team, board of directors and group of scientific advisors to help us achieve our mission of leading mitochondrial medicine.

Media Relations

dna Communications

Kate Contreras, 617-520-7088

Media@StealthBT.com

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations

Lauren Stival, 212-362-1200

IR@StealthBT.com

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics

Related Links

https://www.stealthbt.com

