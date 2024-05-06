Stealth BioTherapeutics to Present at JMP Citizens Life Sciences Conference

Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

May 06, 2024, 08:00 ET

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. (the "Company" or "Stealth"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, announced today that Reenie McCarthy, Stealth's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Citizens Life Sciences Conference in New York on Monday, May 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET and participate in 1x1 meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

About Stealth Biotherapeutics 
Stealth BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for age-related and rare genetic diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The Company is initiating Phase 3 clinical trials of elamipretide, its lead investigational product candidate, in dry age-related macular degeneration.  Elamipretide is also being tested in a fully enrolled Phase 3 clinical trial in primary mitochondrial myopathy, a rare skeletal myopathic disease, and is under review by the Food and Drug Administration for Barth syndrome, an ultra-rare cardioskeletal disease. The Company is developing its second-generation clinical-stage candidate, bevemipretide (SBT-272), for ophthalmic and neurological disease indications. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel mitochondria-targeted compounds under evaluation as therapeutic product candidates.

Investor Relations Contact
Austin Murtagh
Stern Investor Relations [email protected] 

Media Contact
Anna Stallmann
Anna Stallmann Communications [email protected]

