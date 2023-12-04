Stealth BioTherapeutics to Present at the Baird 2023 Biotech Discovery Series

News provided by

Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

04 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. (the "Company" or "Stealth"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that Reenie McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Blakey, Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird Biotech Discovery Series on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET.

Stealth leadership will be joined by Dr. Arshad Khanani, Director of Clinical Research, Sierra Eye Associates, to discuss data from the Company's Phase 2 ReCLAIM-2 trial of elamipretide in dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD) and provide an update on Phase 3 development plans.

To register for the webcast, please visit the registration page here. A replay of the webcast will be available through Baird for a limited time following the event.

About Stealth
The Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the eye, the neuromuscular system, the heart and the brain. The Company is progressing its lead product candidate, elamipretide, into Phase 3 clinical trials in dry age-related macular degeneration and through the pivotal NuPOWER trial in nPMM, as well as continuing regulatory engagement on its Phase 3 data in Barth syndrome, an ultra-rare cardioskeletal disease. The Company is evaluating its second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, for ophthalmic and neurological disease indications following promising preclinical data. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel mitochondria-targeted compounds under evaluation as therapeutic product candidates.

Investor Contact
Kendall Investor Relations
Adam Bero, Ph.D.
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

