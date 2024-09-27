Stealth BioTherapeutics to Present at UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. (the "Company" or "Stealth"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, announced today that Reenie McCarthy, Stealth's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Virtual Ophthalmology Day on Wednesday, October 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET and participate in 1x1 meetings with investors.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

About Stealth Biotherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for age-related and rare genetic diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The Company is studying elamipretide, its lead investigational product candidate, in a Phase 3 development effort in dry AMD. Elamipretide is also under evaluation for primary mitochondrial myopathy, a rare skeletal myopathic disease, with pivotal Phase 3 data expected by year-end, and is under review by the Food and Drug Administration for Barth syndrome, an ultra-rare cardioskeletal disease, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act date in January 2025. The Company is developing its second-generation clinical-stage candidate, bevemipretide (SBT-272), for ophthalmic and neurological disease indications. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel mitochondria-targeted compounds under evaluation as therapeutic product candidates.

