Stealth Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that Reenie McCarthy, CEO, will present at two investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 5th, 2019

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

BMO Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 25th, 2019

Time: 3:20 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the Investors & News section of Stealth's website at https://investor.stealthbt.com/. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on Stealth's website for 30 days following the event.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases, collectively known as primary mitochondrial diseases, and are also involved in many common age-related diseases. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. We are studying elamipretide in the following primary mitochondrial diseases: primary mitochondrial myopathy, Barth syndrome and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are also studying elamipretide in dry age-related macular degeneration. Our other pipeline candidates include SBT-272, which we are evaluating for rare neurodegenerative disease indications, and SBT-20, which we are evaluating for rare peripheral neuropathies. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondrial-targeted compounds, which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as scaffolds to deliver other compounds to mitochondria. We have assembled a highly experienced management team, board of directors and group of scientific advisors to help us achieve our mission of leading mitochondrial medicine.

