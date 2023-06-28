Stealth Coating Market size is set to grow by USD 76.98 million from 2022 to 2027. The rise in the adoption of multi-spectral camouflage is an emerging market trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The stealth coating market size is estimated to grow by USD 76.98 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. This region has a strong technological base, including highly skilled researchers and well-established manufacturing facilities, which give it a competitive advantage in this market. This industry is driven by the high demand for reliable and durable coatings that can withstand harsh environmental conditions in aerospace industry operations. These coatings are applied to different structures and components of aircraft, such as the airframe, engine parts, and landing gear, to improve their performance and extend their lifespan. Aerospace coatings are designed to assist in reducing the reflection of radar waves and infrared radiation, causing the vehicle more challenging to be detected by enemy surveillance systems. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stealth Coating Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Stealth Coating Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, and Others), type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, and Polyimide), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the aerospace and defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to its high demand for advanced technologies that enable stealth capabilities in aircraft and military vehicles, the aerospace and defense segment is a major contributor to the world stealth coating market. Stealth coating is an advanced technology that is developed to lower the radar and electronic signature of an aircraft or vehicle, making it tough to detect by enemy radar systems. The aerospace and defense segment is one of the major users of stealth technology as it allows aircraft and vehicles to operate effectively in high-risk situations without being detected by radar.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global stealth coating market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global stealth coating market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. Including highly skilled researchers and well-established manufacturing facilities, the region has a strong technological base, which gives it a competitive edge in this market. The high demand for reliable and durable coatings that can withstand harsh environmental conditions in aerospace industry operations is driving the regional stealth coating industry. These coatings are applied to different structures and components of aircraft, such as the airframe, engine parts, and landing gear, to improve their performance and expand their lifespan. Aerospace coatings are designed to aid in lowering the reflection of radar waves and infrared radiation, making the vehicle more challenging to be detected by enemy surveillance systems.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Stealth Coating Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for epoxy stealth coating is a major factor driving the stealth coating market growth. Due to the high level of performance, durability, and protection that it offers to structures and equipment, epoxy stealth coatings are attaining popularity An epoxy stealth coating is immune to weathering, protecting the coated surface from corrosive elements and guaranteeing that it stays intact even under extreme circumstances. The demand for epoxy stealth coatings is rapidly growing in different industries. Epoxy stealth coatings deliver the required security to the aircraft against corrosion, lowering downtime and maintenance costs. Also, in the marine industry, vessels operate under harsh conditions, including exposure to seawater, high humidity, and excessive temperatures. However, the use of epoxy coatings in the automotive industry guarantees that cars are protected against damage from weather, chemical, and dirt to prolong their life and provide them with enhanced performance. Thus, demand for the covert coating epoxy has been expected to increase as a result of those factors and this will direct growth in the global market over the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rise in the adoption of multi-spectral camouflage is an emerging trend shaping the stealth coating market. Due to the rise in the adoption of multi-spectral camouflage, the global stealth coating market is expected to experience major growth. However, multi-spectral camouflage is a type of stealth technology that makes objects, such as military vehicles and buildings, invisible or hard to detect by incorporating them into their surroundings using multiple colors and patterns. This technology has proven to be very effective in helping to lower detection and improve mission success. In addition, with advancements in sensor technology, traditional camouflage techniques are no longer as effective. Furthermore, to the military, the use of discreet coatings is also attaining traction within the business sector. Stealth coating is becoming increasingly popular in civilian infrastructure such as bridges and buildings due to its protective characteristics against environmental damage and corrosion. Therefore, these factors are expected to boost the demand for multi-spectral camouflage, which will drive the growth of the global stealth coating market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Stealth-coated objects remain undetected by radar and other detection methods, which is a major challenge hindering the growth of the stealth coating market. It is common in military applications where aircraft, ships, and other vehicles need to remain invisible to enemy radar. However, stealth coating can be quite expensive, and its price can change depending on various factors. The volume of the object to be covered is a significant factor influencing the cost of concealed coating. The material and labor to coat the larger object must be expanded, which can lead to extremely higher costs. Another aspect that influences the cost of stealth coating is the type of coating material used. In order to lower radar detection, specific materials are more effective than others, which are much cheaper to produce but may not be as efficacious. The cost of the coat can also be impacted by the level of stealth required. Objects with complex shapes or designs may require more labor to apply the coating, which can fuel up the cost. Thus, these factors are to have a damaging effect on demand for covert coating throughout the forecast period and will thus significantly lower market growth.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Stealth Coating Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the global stealth coating market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the global stealth coating market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the stealth coating market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of global stealth coating market vendors

Stealth Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 76.98 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Airbus SE, Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, CFI Custom Military Solutions, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings Inc., INTERMAT GROUP SA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Veil Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

SOURCE Technavio