Stealth Communications Launches Pop-Up Fiber: A Gig for Your Gig™

Stealth is leading the connectivity charge for an important segment that has been limited to wireless options. For short-term events that require live streaming like concerts, festivals, fashion shows, and interactive gaming/sporting events, a superb experience is the goal for the host and participants alike.

Pop-Up Fiber offers more reliable, more robust and flexible connections, ensuring users never miss a moment due to delays or changing requirements.

President and CEO, Shrihari Pandit explains, "We're making fiber optic connectivity available on an unprecedented basis -- tight delivery intervals, short-term service and 'pop-up' coverage throughout Manhattan. And at significantly higher bandwidth, 1 gigabit per second and up."

Stealth's Pop-Up Fiber can be delivered in just two weeks to a building or on the street and can stay up for the duration of the event once the circuit is delivered. Unlike satellite hookups, the fixed fiber connection is worry-free, because it isn't time dependent and there are no time slots to meet. Additionally, the service isn't bandwidth constrained due to spectrum limitations or unexpected weather.

Ranked first in fastest business fiber service nationwide by independent site BroadbandNow.com, Stealth delivers NYC's highest-performance circuits backed by enterprise-level SLA. Pop-Up Fiber will offer Stealth's award-winning fiber optic connectivity:

Symmetric bandwidth

Fully dedicated wavelength end to end, through an unfettered pathway

Super low latency (below 1.5 milliseconds to exit NYC, single hop)

Proprietary, high-performance optical switches and fiber

Peering with >700 networks, ensuring traffic takes shortest path

Direct connections to major cloud providers (two hops max)

Lewis Smithingham, president and partner at 30Ninjas, a digital entertainment company that develops, writes and produces dynamic and engaging VR, multi-platform and interactive content is taking its events to the next level with Stealth Pop-Up Fiber. "Our client was over the moon and Stealth made us look like some sort of crazy superhero because they had been told what they wanted to achieve wouldn't be possible so many times before. The event was a total success - Stealth rocked it."

