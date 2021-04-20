Stealth Communications Now Accepting Cryptocurrencies as Payment Methods

NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Communications , a New York City-based Gigabit Internet Service Provider, today announced it now accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDC cryptocurrencies as a new form of payment from all its commercial customers.

Customers can now easily transition from traditional check, ACH, or wire transactions and instead use cryptocurrency to pay for fiber-optic Internet and other fiber-based services. This method allows for faster, more secure, cost-effective, and programmable transactions between Stealth Communications and its customers.

"Cryptocurrencies now offer us a streamlined, convenient, and robust alternative for our customers to avoid cumbersome traditional payment systems," said Shrihari Pandit, President and CEO of Stealth Communications. "This move to digital currencies is a natural evolution for us. We're excited about the opportunities cryptocurrencies will provide and hope to see more businesses adopting this innovative payment method."

Stealth Communications provides connectivity services to a broad roster of customers in telecom, finance, real estate, education, and government through its 80-mile fiber-optic system in New York City, connecting hundreds of commercial office buildings.

To learn more about the latest Stealth Communications solutions, visit https://stealth.net/ .

About Stealth Communications

Stealth Communications, a privately-held, independent ISP, provides ultrafast Gigabit Internet connectivity to NYC businesses over its own fiber-optic system. Beginning in 1995, Stealth has delivered broadband connections throughout the city. Since receiving authorization from the City of New York in 2013, Stealth commenced constructing its fiber network, built block-by-block. Stealth offers some of NYC's fastest and most reliable Internet service at reasonable rates, providing a valuable platform for New York's businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive.

