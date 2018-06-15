Stealth Hitches, LLC Announces Product Release of New Tesla Model 3 Hidden Hitch

SUGAR HILL, Ga., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Hitches, LLC has announced the launch of a cutting-edge, patent pending new receiver hitch for the Tesla Model 3. The invisible hitch is concealed when not in use, allowing vehicle owners to maintain their vehicle's aesthetic beauty while still offering the functionality of bike racks and more. The Stealth Hitch™ is currently available for Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota and Volvo. It complies with the highest safety standards and is constructed with superior materials for long-term use. This animated video demonstrates how the Stealth Hitch works.

Stealth Hitches Tesla _ Removable Rack Receiver Installed

"We've taken the angst out of purchasing a vehicle hitch," said Stealth Hitches CEO Steve Nance. "Until now, it's been an apprehensive purchase of vehicle owners, understanding it meant compromising the look of their vehicle. This product is the best of both worlds – a safe, durable hitch that is invisible unless in use."

Well-designed, safe and easy to operate, the Tesla hitch is equipped with an integral locking system and auto-latching technology that eliminates hammering at starts and stops. Visible bars, receivers and bumper cutouts are not required, and ground clearance is not sacrificed.

Safety was among the key considerations in the development of the Stealth Hitch. The hitch complies with the highest global test standards and is designed to protect the vehicle manufacturer's crumple zones. With all components made in the USA, Stealth Hitches offer exceptional quality control and superior materials to assure safe and long-term use. A lifetime warranty is offered for a worry free experience, and installing the hitch does not void vehicle factory warranties.

Stealth Hitches is currently expanding its line to include Ford, GMC and more. Additional information, including the latest launches, can be found online at www.stealthhitches.com.

About Stealth Hitches

Stealth Hitches, LLC is a hitch manufacturing facility located in Sugar Hill, Ga. The company has developed a concealed vehicle hitch that customers love showing off and feel comfortable using. The Hitch Made to be Hidden™ is manufactured with highgrade materials such as stainless steel to ensure a safe and flawless operation. All products are 100 percent made in the USA. For additional information, visit www.stealthhitches.com or call 1-833-MYHITCH.

Press Contact:

Jan Manzari

678-714-3592

197204@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-hitches-llc-announces-product-release-of-new-tesla-model-3-hidden-hitch-300666679.html

SOURCE Stealth Hitches, LLC

Related Links

https://stealthhitches.com

