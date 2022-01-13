Stealth Marine Technology Companies Named Winners

BRISTOL, R.I., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Composite Energy Technologies, Inc. ("CET") is proud and excited to announce a joint success with Spear AI and Current Lab after being named winners of the Navy's HACKtheMACHINE Unmanned competition, sponsored by the Office of Naval Research (ONR), multiple naval program executive offices, and industry partners.

HACKtheMACHINE Unmanned offers a unique digital experience where Navy and leading-edge technologists from across the public and private sector work together to develop innovative approaches to complex problems and build lasting networks for real solutions to address critical challenges of our time. HACKtheMACHINE Unmanned builds on efforts by the Navy's 2021 Unmanned Task Force to develop and integrate unmanned and autonomous technology at scale.

CET is a global authority on enterprise quality engineering, manufacturing, and integration solutions for long endurance carbon fiber Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs). During the competition, Spear AI developed a Reinforcement Learning model to test Navy Force Packages and CET delivered a working visual representation of this RL Environment.

Chase Hogoboom, President of CET, shared that "the transformation from digital to real life is a complex undertaking that is accelerated by accurate visualization of data. The partnership with Spear AI yields unique multidisciplinary results by merging expertise in artificial intelligence and real-world operations. Our success depended upon knowledge of best-in-class technology solutions and best-in-class capabilities to provide an effective integration and deployment of a complex model." Hogoboom went on to say that CET's motivation to "develop a solution for HACKtheMACHINE was driven by our vision for performance and functional application of Navy technologies and partnering with other talent to provide integrated solutions. CET's ability to rapidly integrate and configure technologies and systems is incredible and a testament to this company's talent and skill to apply our expertise."

Participating and winning HACKtheMACHINE has allowed CET and its partners in the competition, Spear AI and Current Lab, to accelerate their current commercial applications. CET has been working on the research, design, engineering, integration, and manufacturing of Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) hull structures, systems, and components since 2008. The company's work has focused on operational environments, including littoral, full ocean depth, and sub-polar ice cap, and winning HACKtheMACHINE demonstrates CET's capability of bringing the digital world to reality.

About Composite Energy Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2010, CET is an industry-leader in research, design, engineering and manufacturing of complex carbon composite vehicles, underwater pressure vessels, structures, integrated systems, and other forms of specialized equipment for commercial and defense applications. CET crafts work that has performed across seven continents for all operational environments, including, Surface, Aerial, and Undersea to full-ocean depth. The company's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Rhode Island with an office in New York. For more information, please visit www.compositeenergytechnologies.com.

Press Contact:



Caitlin Niemic

401-638-1239

https://www.compositeenergytechnologies.com

SOURCE Composite Energy Technologies, Inc.