Stealth-Mode Startup Wamy Unveils AI Workforce Platform for Property & Casualty Claims

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wamy announced its official launch after operating in stealth mode, introducing the industry's most powerful AI Claim Intelligence Platform. Wamy functions as an AI workforce that transforms manual and fragmented property claim and litigation work into clear, connected, and intelligent workflows.

Wamy

Designed for carriers and litigation teams that manage property and casualty (P&C) claims, Wamy helps organizations shift from reactive file handling to proactive, intelligence-driven decisions. The platform reads every document, listens to deposition audio, analyzes photos, validates coverage, identifies inconsistencies, and recommends next steps in seconds.

A New Category: AI Claim Intelligence

"Property claims have a real accuracy and capacity problem," said Edgar Harutyunyan, CEO and Co-Founder of Wamy. "Professionals often spend 15 to 20 hours just to understand a single file. They review policies, photographic evidence, estimates, emails, reports, and more. Errors slip in, delays accumulate, and disputes escalate. Wamy changes this by acting as an AI workforce that processes the entire claim instantly and brings structure and clarity to every case."

Wamy is built specifically for property claims and property litigation. It understands insurance language, interprets damage photos and contractor estimates, identifies missing or conflicting evidence, and performs actions such as drafting documents or summarizing calls.

"Think of Wamy as a coordinated AI workforce," Harutyunyan added. "Its specialized agents work across the entire file. This is not automation for a single task. It is intelligence across the whole claim."

Turning Raw Claim Data Into Clear Knowledge

Wamy combines three layers of intelligence into one platform:

AI Workforce (Wamy Agents): Handles intake, policy review, estimate comparison, evidence extraction, call summarization and compliance tracking.

Handles intake, policy review, estimate comparison, evidence extraction, call summarization and compliance tracking. Document and Evidence Intelligence: Reads PDFs, emails, reports, photos, videos, and audio, identifying facts, conflicts, and missing information.

Reads PDFs, emails, reports, photos, videos, and audio, identifying facts, conflicts, and missing information. Claim Intelligence Layer: Scores risk, surfaces insights, highlights issues, and ensures requirements and deadlines are met.

Built With Real Industry Experts

While in stealth, Wamy processed thousands of pages of claim documents, estimates, photos, and litigation files, shaped with direct input from attorneys, adjusters, auditors, and restoration specialists.

About Wamy

Wamy is the AI Claim Intelligence Platform that transforms property and casualty operations into proactive, structured intelligence. With advanced document understanding, visual analysis, claim scoring, and an AI workforce of specialized agents, Wamy turns raw claim data into clear, actionable insights that improve speed, accuracy, and transparency across every case.

