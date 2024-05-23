Stealth Monitoring Solidifies Industry Leadership Position

DALLAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Monitoring, the North American leader in cutting-edge commercial remote video monitoring security solutions, announced it has been recognized as the 12th largest security company on SDM Magazine's prestigious Top 100 rankings for 2024. This coveted annual listing celebrates the nation's largest and most progressive security dealers based on criteria such as revenue, growth, and market influence.

#1 in Remote Video Monitoring

Taking their industry-leading status even further, Stealth Monitoring stands as the undisputed #1 provider of remote video monitoring services across North America, outshining all competitors in this specialized domain. The company's innovative use of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and proprietary networking technology allows it to deliver unparalleled proactive surveillance capabilities tailored to client's unique needs across several industry verticals.

Stealth's laser-focused strategy on remote video monitoring solutions has enabled them to continuously push boundaries and introduce groundbreaking features that redefine surveillance norms.

"Being named among SDM's Top 100 Security Companies is an incredible honor and a source of pride for the entire team. It really solidifies our position as an industry leader," said Erik Mikkelsen, President & CRO at Stealth Monitoring. "As we continue expanding our operations, we'll reinvest in research and development to roll out more advanced functionalities that keep raising the bar for our industry to provide our clients with an unparalleled experience."

Stealth Monitoring, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is the leading provider of commercial remote video monitoring solutions across North America. The company specializes in delivering proactive and intelligent video monitoring that can enhance threat detection capabilities and help prevent crime before it occurs. Their innovative security solutions combine sophisticated technology with human intelligence and streamlined processes to effectively help deter crime and reduce costs associated with security personnel.

With a workforce of over 2,000 employees across 40+ offices and eight state-of-the-art video monitoring centers, Stealth proactively monitors 100,000+ cameras every night, resulting in the deterrence of 50,000+ criminal activities, 1,000+ arrests, and the analysis of ~70,000 customer videos each year, helping to ensure the safety and security of businesses across North America.

