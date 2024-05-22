Stealth Partner Group Releases Stop-Loss State of the Market Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Partner Group, an Amwins company and premier stop-loss general agency, released its comprehensive State of the Market report, providing up-to-date market intelligence on healthcare and employer stop-loss trends along with professional analyses discussing multiple factors driving the stop-loss marketplace, in-depth commentary across key segments, carrier insights, best practices, suggested cost-saving considerations and benchmarking data from Stealth's book of business.

"Our Stop-Loss State of the Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors shaping the market, equipping our partners with valuable and actionable insights into emerging trends that directly impact their clients," said Harley Barnes, Jr., chief executive officer at Stealth Partner Group. "Brokers can utilize the information in this report, supported by our informed subject matter experts and our extensive Stealth database, to effectively advocate for their clients in the coming year."

The cost of healthcare in the U.S. continues to increase, raising the costs of health insurance premiums and keeping experts on their toes attempting to predict the ramifications for the insurance market. Stealth's annual state of the market report is a tool for employee benefits brokers and consultants to stay abreast of market trends, pairing independent research and benchmarking data with in-depth industry knowledge and market insights from Stealth's stop-loss experts, actuaries and partners.

Insureds are looking for partners on the retail and wholesale side that can help them understand their insurance coverage holistically and on a deeper level, including the degree of their risk exposure and tolerance. Partners who utilize a technical approach, while playing an active role in loss control, are highly coveted.

"The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, and in a market that values strong partnerships, it's crucial to collaborate with specialists who truly understand the business," Barnes continued. "Our team of experts excels at problem-solving, working closely with clients and insureds to deliver the most effective, solution-driven strategies. We remain dedicated to their long-term goals, ensuring they achieve success every step of the way."

This report combines sources of data from (i) over $1.85 billion in stop-loss premium placed by Stealth Partner Group, (ii) highly rated and well-recognized stop-loss carriers and (iii) industry surveys to offer distinct market perspectives and provide clients in the stop-loss space with exclusive thought leadership, strong cost-containment protocols and proven solutions.

To read the full report, please visit: Stealth Partner Group Stop-Loss State of the Market

About Amwins

Amwins is among the largest independent wholesale distributors of specialty insurance products in the U.S. dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company has 7,300 employees, operates through more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $33 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

About Stealth Partner Group

Stealth Partner Group, an Amwins Company, was founded in 2009 and has grown to be one of the largest specialized general agencies in the country. The firm partners with brokers, consultants, and third-party administrators (TPAs) to negotiate, implement, and assist in managing medical stop-loss and ancillary benefits with the nation's top-tier carriers. With 15 offices across the U.S., Stealth offers its clients more than 150 years of collective experience in the stop-loss and ancillary insurance marketplace. For more information, visit stealthpartnergroup.com.

