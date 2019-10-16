Stealth Power and Braun Ambulances Debut Duke University Life Flight Ambulance at EMS World Expo 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth Power and Braun Ambulances will debut a custom-built Duke University Life Flight ambulance at EMS World Expo 2019 in New Orleans on October 16, 2019. This ambulance is equipped with Stealth Power's Automatic Idle Reduction System (SPAIRS), which includes an auto start/stop function that reduces a vehicle's idle time, thereby improving operational efficiency, decreasing fuel consumption and costs, and lowering carbon emissions.

Duke Life Flight Chief XL ambulance is showcased at EMS World by Braun Ambulances and is equipped with Stealth Power's automatic idle reduction system.

Duke University Hospital, a nationally ranked medical and surgical facility in Durham, NC, is also embracing green energy alternatives, as part of the University's focus on transportation-related GHG emissions and a commitment to carbon neutrality by 2024. By choosing a SPAIRS-equipped vehicle, Duke is one step closer to its 2024 goal, while maintaining its high operational and quality of care standards.

The Stealth Power system is installed on a new Duke University Life Flight vehicle. This Super Chief Type I ambulance sits on an International 4300 crew cab chassis and is a Critical Care Transport ambulance for Duke University Hospital. According to Travis Loy, Emergency Services Fleet Coordinator for Duke University Life Flight, "[The] decision to utilize Stealth Power in lieu of a diesel generator was easy. First, we can reduce our carbon footprint by not producing unnecessary diesel exhaust…while providing energy to the core of our patient-centered care. Second, Stealth Power is powerful enough to support our mission in the event of ambulance breakdown or other event where our ambulance must be powered down. [The Stealth Power team] has worked diligently to assess our needs and provide a solution that benefits our patients, crew and the environment."

Stealth Power's Automatic Idle Reduction Solution helps improve the efficiency of fleets, such as the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), the Austin Police Department and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, among others, by automatically turning the ambulance's engine on and off when the vehicle is idling. This limits the run-time of the vehicle, lowers diesel fuel consumption and cost, and decreases engine wear and tear. But perhaps most importantly, the Stealth Power intelligent energy technology dramatically reduces carbon emissions from the vehicles – which contributes to improved air quality for public safety personnel and the communities they serve.

"The SPAIRS solution for Duke University's Life Flight ambulance showcases Stealth Power's benefits to all emergency vehicles. Our customizable technology helps fleet managers improve their department's efficiencies, cut down on costs, and reduce their fleet's carbon emissions. It's a win-win for all types of fleets, and we're excited to exhibit it at this year's EMS World alongside Braun Ambulances," states Shannon Sentell, COO for Stealth Power.

Stealth Power is the global leader in intelligent energy and idle reduction technology. The company develops automatic idle reduction systems (SPAIRS) for fleets seeking mobile auxiliary power or idle reduction solutions and hybrid intelligent energy systems (SPHIES) for companies seeking remote or grid-tied hybrid power. Combining fast, full, and dependable hybrid power with real-time data and predictive analytics, Stealth Power helps businesses save money, lower emissions, and keep their fleets and equipment operating at peak performance. Their technology has prevented the release of thousands of tons of hazardous emissions into the atmosphere and preserved millions of gallons of fuel – as well as millions of dollars – for their clients. Manufactured in the USA, they maintain the highest standard of excellence.

Stealth Power equipped Duke Life Flight ambulance at EMS World

Duke Life Flight Chief XL ambulance is showcased at EMS World by Braun Ambulances and is equipped with Stealth Power's automatic idle reduction system.

