Stealthbits, Now Part of Netwrix, Named to Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract to Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

HAWTHORNE, N.J., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealthbits, now part of Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today announced that it has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective through August 30, 2025.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees, and ordering is open to all Army, DoD and federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides cybersecurity and data access governance software from Stealthbits to support the IT infrastructure goals of federal agencies.

Federal agencies often find it difficult to properly govern access to structured and unstructured sensitive data due to multiple layers of oversight, compliance requirements and lack of data governance. Stealthbits solutions help agencies overcome these challenges by enabling them to control data access, enforce security policy and detect threats to their most critical assets.



"We are excited to become a part of the Carahsoft ITES-SW2 contract, as it will be easier for our federal clients to purchase our products for cybersecurity and data access governance using this trusted purchase vehicle. By expanding our partnership with Carahsoft, we will increase Stealthbits' ability to help the Army, the DoD and federal agencies mitigate their cybersecurity risks," said Steven Hollins, Chief Revenue Officer at Netwrix (including Stealthbits).

Stealthbits software is available through Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For procurement information, contact Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or[email protected] or visit Carahsoft's dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center. To learn more about Stealthbits' offerings under ITES-SW2, contact the Stealthbits Team at Carahsoft at (866) 421-4683 or [email protected].

About Netwrix

Netwrix, now including the people and products of Stealthbits, makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

Contact:

Erin Jones

Avista PR for Netwrix and Stealthbits

P: 704.664.2170

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Netwrix

Related Links

http://www.netwrix.com

