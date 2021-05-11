Stealthbits, Now Part Of Netwrix, Wins In Three Categories For The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

HAWTHORNE, N.J., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealthbits, now part of Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, today announced that the 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Product/Service Awards named it a gold winner in three categories: Threat Detection, Intelligence and Response; Policy and User Management; and Cybersecurity Assessment.

The 2021 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an industry awards program that recognizes innovative and leading companies and executives across every area of security. The winners were selected primarily based on the strength of their nomination, along with the results of voting by over 400,000 cybersecurity professionals in the Information Security Community.

Stealthbits products were named gold winners in the following categories:

Policy and User Management: StealthAUDIT Management Platform. This solution enables organizations to collect and analyze data to obtain meaningful information and take appropriate action. It helps locate all structured and unstructured sensitive data across the IT infrastructure and make sure that it is being handled properly.

"Amidst unprecedented global challenges, our vision for cybersecurity is instant insight into activity and granular control across the entire IT environment that helps customers establish a comprehensive security architecture. We are delighted that this vision has enabled us to be to be recognized in three different categories," said Steve Dickson, Chief Executive Officer of Netwrix. "It underlines that Stealthbits, now part of Netwrix, serves a critical function throughout the data security equation, from risk mitigation to threat discovery to effective response."

About Netwrix

Netwrix, now including the people and products of Stealthbits, makes data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. More than 10,000 organizations worldwide rely on Netwrix solutions to secure sensitive data, realize the full business value of enterprise content, pass compliance audits with less effort and expense, and increase the productivity of IT teams and knowledge workers.

Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.netwrix.com.

