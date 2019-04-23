Stealthcare Signs Partnership Agreement with Optiv Security

CLEVELAND and DENVER, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealthcare today announced that it has signed an agreement with Optiv Security.

Founded in Cleveland, Ohio, Stealthcare is widely recognized for having developed Zero Day Live (ZDL), the world's most complete cyber threat intelligence and aggregation platform, which has consistently outperformed competing technology since it was deployed into the market two years ago.

Jeremy Samide, Stealthcare CEO said, "Our agreement with Optiv marks a pivotal moment for Stealthcare and further validates our technology platform as being a disruptor in the cybersecurity market. This underscores the strength of our unique differentiators, value proposition and market potential of this product."

According to Stealthcare, Zero Day Live (ZDL) is the force multiplier needed for survival within today's government and private sector environments. ZDL procures unique threat intelligence (TI) via tradecraft and proprietary machine learning and then automatically integrates its intel directly into the organization's existing security infrastructure—all without human intervention.

A Gartner Research Report for Security Leaders said this about Zero Day Live: "Many vendors can provide access to information—fewer provide truly anticipatory content based on customized intelligence."

CONTACT: Dick Pirozzolo, dick@pirozzolo.com, 617-959-4613

SOURCE Stealthcare

Related Links

https://stealthcare.com

