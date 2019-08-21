STEALTHMODE LLC Receives US Patent on Stealth Mode App

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stealth Mode app allows Android mobile device users to secure the display of their personal and private information from the general public. This camouflaging technology allows the user to hide all confidential information in 'plain sight'.

White List: Original contact list that contains all of the user's private information to be protected.

Boris helps you hide your confidential contacts in plain sight

Black List: Any of the original contacts that can be interrupted or annoyances, setting them in this list will send them directly to voice-mail without interruption.

Camo List: This is the disguised names and phone numbers of your important contacts. These contacts the user can receive calls from but wants to keep these names and numbers confidential. This list is protected and locked by a security pin/password that is created by the user. It has to be at least 8 characters long and can be up to 16 characters.

The final layer of protection is a switch in the Stealth Mode settings which requires the user's pin number to access. This switch setting will send all unknown calls, those calls not in the user's contact list directly to voicemail. Including, all those unsolicited computer generated calls, or, most commonly referred to as, "Robo-calls".

This technology not only allows the user to put in a disguised name but, also a disguised phone number, this fake identity is displayed on the user's phone while keeping the real name and phone number hidden and secure in the users contact list behind the user's pin/password.

For a full explanation of all the apps features, please visit the website at: Stealthmodeapp.com

On the website, there is a free trial version for user's to test out the app's features which are limited to: 5 Black List contacts and 5 Camo List contacts.

The full version is an unlimited number of Black list & Camo list contacts, plus, the Switch in Stealth Mode settings that will send all unknown calls to go straight to voicemail.

Testimonials:

"As a previous Human trafficking survivor, and now an Advocate for survivor sisters; I first heard of the Stealth Mode app through a friend. After looking to see how the app worked, and how it could camouflage and disguise the identity of certain contacts and keep them confidential, I loved the security it could provide not only to me as an Advocate but more importantly, my survivor sisters. I downloaded the app right away and, after installing the added feature of the Switch I could also stop those annoying "Robo calls" too, which made my Advocacy job a lot easier.

-Erin"

