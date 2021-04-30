StealthPath President Russ Berkoff Promoted to CEO

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StealthPath LLC, a leader in innovative cybersecurity solutions, announced that President Russ Berkoff will also serve as Chief Executive Officer. Company founder and former CEO Andrew Gordon will continue as Chairman of the Board.

Since joining the company in February 2019, Berkoff has led the commercialization of StealthPath's patented zero trust offerings, extending capabilities from a highly secure device-level solution to a staged series of products enabling easier adoption. Development is driven by the firm's Zero Trust Capability and Maturity Model, detailing organizational and network controls necessary to implement strict identification and policy authorization parameters throughout the enterprise network. This methodology is currently in use in critical infrastructure activities by Department of Defense clients. StealthPath is also an innovator in using AI to develop and monitor access rules.

Berkoff is a seasoned senior executive, leader, and strategist with extensive experience in the government and commercial sectors. Prior to joining StealthPath LLC, Berkoff was Senior Vice President for Cybersecurity, Intelligence, and Global Investigation Services for Nuix, Inc., an e-Discovery and Information Governance company. Previous experience includes senior executive and consultancy roles at A.T. Kearney, The PTR Group, and Dell Computers, where he led sales and strategy for the $383 million U.S. Special Operations Command Specialty Services Program. He started his business career at Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

Mr. Berkoff is a retired U.S. Army Green Beret Officer. He returned to government service after 9/11, joining the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide strategic planning and forecasting for the Global War on Terrorism to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Undersecretary for Defense for Intelligence. He continues to provide insight on national security and cybersecurity issues through the RAND Corporation initiatives and others.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He holds master's degrees from the Naval Postgraduate School and Loyola University Maryland.

StealthPath is built on the "never trust/always verify" tenets of Zero Trust Architectures (ZTA) as defined by NIST 801-207 and documented in its Zero Trust Capability and Maturity Model Framework. Solutions include products, training, and consulting services designed to help customers effectively implement zero trust cybersecurity.

