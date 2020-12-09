Stealth's New Rugged Fanless, Mini PC With 9th Gen Processors and Dual Removable Drives

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth (a Sparton company), a leader in the industrial computer, displays and peripherals market, has released a new rugged fanless mini PC that features Intel® 9th Generation Core™ i3, i5, i7 & Xeon processors. This model is packed with robust capabilities that make it ideal for a large variety of demanding applications.

Mini PC - Front View

Fanless by design, the LPC-960 comes with Dual Removable Front Drive Bays, providing easy drive swapping and optional RAID configurations. Equipped with 256GB solid state drive (SSD), upgradeable to 4TB (with dual drives), as well as 8GB of RAM – upgradeable to 64GB and optional ECC memory. This unit also comes with the option for Wide Range temperature operation from -40 to +75 °C (-40 to + 167 °F), the LPC-965 model is designed for these harsher environment.

This highly versatile small form factor computer also features an abundance of I/O ports, including 6 Network and 2 SFP ports, along with a wide ranging 10-36 VDC power input and TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) to provide increased hardware security.

"The LPC-960/965 represents one of the highest performance small form factor computers we have offered to date. It has the ability to operate in extremely demanding environments, temperatures & applications, these two powerful configurations complement our new LPC-900 series for years to come," stated Louis Houde, Business Unit Director for the Stealth.

The LPC-960/965 series is RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2 & EN50155 certified, and designed for use in a multitude of applications including: Audio/Video Recording, Embedded Control, Digital Signs, Interactive Kiosks, IoT, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Transportation/Rail, Thin-Clients, and Human/Machine Interface (HMI).

Systems are compatible with Microsoft Windows 10, Server 2019, Linux and can be custom configured to meet the exact needs of the OEM or end user. Systems come standard with a 2 Year Warranty that can be extended to 3 years total. Basic configurations of the LPC-960 Fanless Mini PC start at $2,495.00 USD and are now shipping.

LPC-960/965 Product Features

Powerful Intel® 9th Generation Core™ i3, i5, i7 & Xeon processors

ECC Memory Support

Triple Display support up to 4K resolution

resolution 8 Network Ports (4 POE+, 2 SFP, 2 Standard)

16 DIO (8 In / 8 Out Digital input/output) ports

Dual Removable Front Drives, M.2 Slot(s)

TPM 2.0

Wide Range 6-36 VDC Input, ideal for mobile/field

Wall, VESA, DIN Rail & Rack Mounting

Windows 10/IoT, Server 2019, and Linux

RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2, EN50155 certified

0 to 40 °C (LPC-960), Wide Temp * -40 to +75 °C (in LPC-965)

About Stealth

Founded in 1990, Stealth.com is a leading manufacturer of specialized Computers and Peripherals. The company is ISO 9001 registered and continually develops innovative products designed to meet the exact needs of their clients. For three decades Stealth has provided thousands of proven reliable product solutions that have assisted clients with a myriad of applications. Our impressive customer base includes a wide range of customers from single man operations to Fortune 500 companies, military installations and governments worldwide. Stealth's website may be accessed at www.stealth.com

About Sparton Corporation

Sparton is a provider of engineered products for the defense industry. With decades of experience, the company designs, develops, and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense as well as commercial needs. Sparton's range of engineered products spans everything from sonobuoys to inertial systems to ruggedized displays and rugged computers. Sparton's website may be accessed at www.sparton.com.

Media Contact

Contact: Andrew Pakula

1-888-783-2584 ext #6243

[email protected]

Stealth Model - LPC-960

