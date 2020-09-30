TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth.com (a Sparton company), a leader in the industrial computer and peripherals market has released a new rugged fanless mini PC featuring a dedicated NVIDIA® GeForce® graphics card, Intel® 6th and 7th Generation Core™ i5, i7 & Xeon processors and packed with robust capabilities that makes it ideal for a large variety of demanding applications.

Stealth's New Rugged Fanless, Mini PC With NVIDIA Video

Stealth's LPC-950 mini PC comes equipped with a Dedicated NVIDIA® GeForce® 1050 or 1050TI graphics card which can support up to 8K Resolution video and can support up to 7 connected displays via DisplayPort video ports.

Fanless by design, the LPC-950 is equipped with 256GB solid state drive (SSD), upgradeable to 4TB (with dual drives), as well as 8GB of RAM - upgradeable to 64GB and optional ECC memory. This highly versatile small form factor computer also features dual removable front drive bays, an abundance of I/O ports, Wide Range 10-36 VDC power input and incorporates TPM 2.0 (Trusted Platform Module) to provide increased hardware security.

"Versatile and robust the LPC-950 represents one of the most rugged and unique small form factor computers we have offered to date. It has the ability to operate in extremely demanding environments & applications requiring Video processing performance, we welcome the LPC-950 as the first model of our new LPC-900 series," stated Louis Houde, Business Unit Director for the Stealth.

The LPC-900 series is RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2 & EN50155 certified, and designed for use in a multitude of applications including: Audio/Video Recording, Embedded Control, Digital Signs, Interactive Kiosks, IoT, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Transportation/Rail, Thin-Clients, and Human/Machine Interface.

Systems are compatible with Microsoft Windows 7, 10, Server 2019, Linux and can be custom configured to meet the exact needs of the OEM or end-user. Systems come standard with 2 years' warranty and extended warranty options are available. Basic configurations of the LPC-950 Fanless Mini PC starts at $3,495.00 USD and is now shipping.

LPC-950 Product Features

Dedicated NVIDIA® GeForce® 1050 or 1050TI graphics card

Supports up to 8K resolution, 7 Display support

resolution, 7 Display support Intel® Celeron®, 6th and 7th Generation Core™, & Xeon® processors

ECC Memory Support

32 DIO (16 In/16 Out Digital input/output) ports

Dual Removable Front Drives

Solid State Drives (SSD) Standard

PCIe x4 expansion slot

Wide Range 10-36 VDC Input, ideal for mobile/field

Wall, VESA / DIN Rail mounting

Windows 7, 10, Server 2019, and Linux

RoHS, CE & FCC, EN50121-3-2, EN50155 certified

About Stealth

Founded in 1990, Stealth.com is a leading manufacturer of specialized Computers and Peripherals. The company is ISO 9001 registered and continually develops innovative products designed to meet the exact needs of their clients. For three decades Stealth has provided thousands of proven reliable product solutions that have assisted clients with a myriad of applications. Our impressive customer base includes a wide range of customers from single man operations to Fortune 500 companies, military installations and governments worldwide. Stealth's website may be accessed at www.stealth.com

About Sparton Corporation

Sparton is a provider of engineered products for the defense industry. With decades of experience, the Company designs, develops, and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense as well as commercial needs. Sparton's range of engineered products spans everything from sonobuoys to inertial systems to ruggedized displays and rugged computers. Sparton's Web site may be accessed at www.sparton.com.

Media Contact

Contact: Andrew Pakula

1-888-783-2584 ext #6243

[email protected]

Stealth Model - LPC-950

Stealth's New Rugged Fanless, Mini PC With NVIDIA Video

