Stealth's New Zero Bezel LCD Displays

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth (a Sparton company), a leader in the industrial computer, peripherals and display market has released a new series of Zero Bezel LCD Monitors in seven sizes ranging from 15" to 24". The Zero Bezel design incorporates a multi-touch PCAP Touchscreen delivering an edge-to-edge design that eliminates dust and debris build-up at the edge and corners of the display, and reduces the bulky edges.

Stealth's Zero Bezel Panel Mount LCD Displays with multi-touch PCAP Touchscreen features a zero bezel, edge to edge design.

Stealth's Zero Bezel LCDs are designed with an environmentally sealed front panel to IP65 specifications providing maximum protection from dirty, wet and hostile operating environments. These units offer the options of Panel or VESA mounting allowing for easy integration into an enclosure, cabinet, console, wall, kiosks or other applications.

All models are equipped with 10-Point Multi-Touch glass with an 7H Hardness Anti-Scratch Surface. Tested to IEC 60068-2-27 and IEC 60068-2-64 these systems meet shock and vibration demands, and are well equipped with HDMI, DVI-D & VGA video inputs and built in 10W stereo speakers. The series supports options with high definition 1080P, widescreen 16:9 and non-widescreen 4:3, with resolutions from 640 x 480 up to 1920 x 1080.

"The addition of Stealth's Zero Bezel Display series complements our diverse selection of Industrial LCD monitor products. This supports our customers' demand for high quality products with superior performance requirements in multiple applications," stated Louis Houde, Business Unit Director of Stealth.

Stealth's new Zero Bezel LCD monitors are currently shipping with base pricing starting at $725 for the 15" model, and ranging up to $995 for the 24" model. Stealth also offers many other industrial panel mount monitors in sizes ranging from 15" to 24" as well as sunlight readable and marine/all-weather configurations.

Zero Bezel LCD Product Features

Available in 15", 15.6", 17", 18.5", 19", 21.5" & 24" sizes

Models with 16:9 and 4:3 Aspect Ratios

Sealed Front Panel Design to IP65

10-point Multi-Touch (PCT / PCAP) Touchscreen

7H Hardness Anti-Scratch Surface

HDMI/DVI-D/VGA video connectors

Full HD 1080p, 1920 x 1080 Maximum Resolution

10w Stereo Speakers

Panel or VESA Mount

IEC 60068-2-27, IEC 60068-2-64, CE, and FCC

9V ~ 36V DC Input, External AC Adapter

About Stealth

Founded in 1990 Stealth, is a leading manufacturer of specialized Computers, Peripherals and Displays. The company is ISO 9001 registered and continually develops innovative products designed to meet the exact needs of their clients. For three decades Stealth has provided thousands of proven reliable product solutions that have assisted clients with a myriad of applications. Our impressive customer base includes a wide range of customers from single man operations to Fortune 500 companies, Military installations and Governments worldwide. Stealth's website may be accessed at www.stealth.com

About Sparton Corporation

Sparton is a provider of engineered products for the defense industry. With decades of experience, the Company designs, develops, and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense as well as commercial needs. Sparton's range of engineered products spans everything from sonobuoys to inertial systems to ruggedized displays and rugged computers. Sparton's Web site may be accessed at www.sparton.com.

