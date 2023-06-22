StealthTest and Blocksee CRM team up to improve privacy, safety in web3 marketing

This partnership includes a full-scale integration of the StealthTest API, safeguarding in-app minting of NFT's within the Blocksee infrastructure.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blocksee, the first web3 customer relationship management (CRM) platform, and StealthTest, web3's only secure, cloud-based private environments that enable teams to create their own blockchain test networks, have partnered to release an integration to better safeguard customer privacy and security for brands, creators, and artists.

The integration will equip web3 builders and project owners with the following technical capabilities:

StealthTest, now integrated by Blocksee CRM, is web3's only secure, cloud-based private testnet. Tweet this QA your Web3 experience w/ StealthTest, a secure, cloud-based private environment enabling teams to create their own Ethereum and EVM-compatible test networks.

In the Blocksee dashboard, users can mint NFTs, grant access or assign tickets to any of StealthTest's private test networks, avoiding the need to expose sensitive IP to public testnets before deployment;







Builders can test their airdrops for contract errors and security vulnerabilities without paying gas fees;







Teams avoid costly mistakes by being able to collaborate globally with stakeholders, including development agencies and brands, prior to launching marketing initiatives.

This move is a response to the growing demand for enterprise-grade experiences, data analytics, and quality assurance in web3 today.

"It's about strengthening the integrity of digital interactions," explains Eric Forst, Co-founder & CEO of Blocksee. "Blockchain is currently the best solution that exists today for human beings to maintain ownership and proper consent protocols for how their data gets used."

"Despite the lack of regulatory clarity for web3 in the U.S. today, iconic global brands like Starbucks, Nike, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and others continue to test and implement experimental web3 strategies by building customer rewards and loyalty programs, and finding new ways to listen to and engage with their most active and dedicated consumers," says Collin Woodward, President of StealthTest by nameless.

Blocksee and StealthTest recognize the importance of problem-solving and committing to thoughtful R&D that supports web3's potential to protect data ownership and privacy rights and champion a user-owned internet. That means developing tools to prioritize security and tactical solutions to prevent threats from bad actors.

As a web3 CRM, Blocksee is dedicated to giving users control of their data and their content. Because blockchain data is public, anyone in the world can look up a smart contract and all the wallets that interact with it. Blocksee provides creators and marketers with all of this public, on-chain data in a way that is completely compliant with GDPR and CCPA data privacy laws. Users choose whether or not they want to opt-in with a name or email address that gets added to a wallet address in a Blocksee user profile.

With StealthTest integrated into the Blocksee platform, users can test a mint or airdrops to tens of thousands of wallets to make sure everything is secure and working as intended before a drop or mint goes live.

"Security and human privacy are cornerstones of what web3 has the potential to enable on a global scale," adds Woodward. "But it's not just going to happen, and we can't expect it to be built from the top down. The world's technical architects need to build what we want to see in the world with integrations at their core."

"It's important to maintain perspective. Web3 is still in its early stages," says Forst. "What we've built so far is part of what will inevitably be a series of many steps forward."

At StealthTest, we are dedicated to expanding our range of supported blockchains. In addition to our current offerings, we are actively working on integrating more EVM-compatible blockchains.

We are also thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of pre-configured environments and customized network configurations. These new features will empower users by providing them with greater control over the functionality and behavior of their blockchain instances. Our aim is to enhance flexibility and customization options, ensuring a seamless and tailored experience.

About StealthTest

Current web3 testing options are full of limitations and risks. From content leaks to smart contract exploits, major challenges exist in quality assurance and consistent delivery.

StealthTest is a comprehensive infrastructure solution specifically designed to support crucial aspects of smart contract development and testing within a cloud-based, secure, and private testing environment. Our platform provides instantaneous blockchain infrastructure, enabling developers to focus on building innovative applications instead of focusing on complicated node deployments and environmental variables. StealthTest is engineered to minimize maintenance and maximize cost efficiency through resource autoscaling and seamless network upgrades. All of this is done through an established, repeatable node deployment via Kubernetes and a management strategy that eliminates current pain points associated with managing your own nodes.

StealthTest is setting new industry standards for quality assurance, security, and compliance by giving developers the ability to test any EVM-compatible smart contract along with their full user experience, prior to deploying to public testnets.

About Blocksee

Current web3 marketing tools are cumbersome and difficult to use. It takes a full IT staff and hours of manual work to research lists of wallets, sort the data, build allow lists, mint NFTs, and run airdrops.



Web2 and web3 marketers use Blocksee to speed all of these tasks in a secure, compliant, and easy to use dashboard. Blocksee makes it easy to look up on-chain data, find all of the wallets in a community, and mint and distribute digital assets, rewards, tickets, flyers, coupons, and collectibles.

Blocksee uses a freemium model that lets any brand or creator add token-gated chat and an NFT marketplace widget to their websites. With frictionless registration and checkout, web2 users can engage in web3 with only an email address and credit card.

Read more about Blocksee + StealthTest at nameless magazine:

Disclosure statement:

Copyright © 2023 nft42, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material is for informational purposes only. This material is not offered or intended to be used or relied upon as investment, accounting, financial, legal, tax, or other advice. The opinions expressed herein represent the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the publisher or editor. By using this site, you agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy. If you have any questions, please contact us using the information provided in those documents.

SOURCE StealthTest by nameless; Blocksee