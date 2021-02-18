Steam Autoclaves Market Revenue to Cross USD 4B by 2027: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Steam Autoclaves Market by Product (Table Top, Vertical, Horizontal, Floor Standing, High Pressure), Technology (Gravity Displacement, Pre-vacuum, Steam Flush), Application (Medical, Dental, Laboratory), End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Healthcare Companies, Research and Academic Institutions), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of steam autoclaves will cross $4.1 billion by 2027.

Major steam autoclaves market players include STERISHRED, Astell Scientific, Belimed Deutschland GmbH, BMM Weston Ltd., CELITRON Medical Technologies, Consolidated Sterilizer Systems, Dental X, Getinge Infection Control AB and LTE Scientific Ltd.

Growing adoption of the Central Sterile Supply Department (CSSD) in the healthcare establishment of emerging economies will spur market growth. The Central Sterile Supply Department is involved in receiving, processing, storing, controlling and distributing the professional non-sterile and sterile equipment and supplies for all units of the hospital in order to provide the safety and care of patients under strict quality control. Exponential increasing hospital-acquired infections (HAI) in hospitals has identified the importance of CSSD. Thus, hospitals are establishing an adequate set-up of CSSD and strict quality control processes with the latest technology to combat HAIs. In addition, Europe has witnessed a reduction in the post-surgical purulent complications' incidences post CSSD arrangements. Therefore, these factors are potentially augmenting the demand for steam autoclaves.

The floor standing product segment in the steam autoclaves market is anticipated to expand at a 10.2% growth rate till 2027, led by the size and power suitable for conducting the sterilization process and ease of operation. Floor standing autoclaves are economical and compact for usage in pharmaceuticals and laboratories. These autoclaves also offer a wide range of options required in the sterilization process. Thus, the demand for floor standing autoclaves is increasing at a rapid pace.

The steam flush segment accounted for more than USD 504 million in 2020, impelled by the dynamic air removal during while sterilization. Steam flush autoclaving is majorly preferred because it is cost-effective and timesaving. Additionally, steam flush autoclaving is highly efficient because sterilization is not affected in the event of an air leak into the sterilization chamber.

The steam autoclaves market for laboratory application is estimated to attain a CAGR of 10% through 2027 propelled by growing interest in biomedical research. Autoclaves are largely used in medical laboratories to sterilize laboratory instruments and equipment. Moreover, laboratory autoclaves deliver high-quality performance.

Research and academic institutions were valued at USD 310 million in 2020 owing to education provided in academic institutions regarding the advantages and applications of autoclaves. Research-grade autoclaves are required in research institutions for conducting experiments involving microorganisms. Therefore, an increasing number of research and academic institutions are fueling the demand for steam autoclaves.

Brazil's steam autoclaves market is predicted to register a growth of over 10.5% during 2021 to 2027 on account of the increasing number of measures being taken for the proper disposal of biomedical waste to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Improving healthcare facilities and a growing number of biopharmaceutical companies in the region are the major factors contributing to the growing demand for steam autoclaves in Brazil. Furthermore, the rising acceptance of CSSD is additionally contributing to the market demand.

These major leaders are focusing on several strategic new product launches to enhance their market presence.

