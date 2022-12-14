Steam cleaner market: Growth opportunities led by AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The steam cleaner market size is forecasted to increase by USD 390 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries, the increasing number of DSOs supporting dental practices, and an increase in dental-related problems among the edentulous and geriatric population.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steam Cleaner Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global steam cleaner market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc., Amfos International, BISSELL Homecare Inc., Cascade Star India Pvt. Ltd., Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG, Dupray, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Fonzo Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lokpal Industries, Nacs Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Spartan Manufacturing Corp., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Tornado Industries Inc., Vapamore, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report .

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the steam cleaner market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential), type (fully automatic and semi-automatic), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential)

Commercial: The need for steam cleaners in these facilities will be driven by the rise in business travel demand, which will support the expansion of the hospitality sector. Steam cleaners are widely used to clean clothes and carpets and aid in keeping the industry clean. The exponential growth of the tourism industry is the prime factor that fuels the growth of the hospitality industry.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy a report.

What are the key data covered in the endoscopic closure devices market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the steam cleaner market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the steam cleaner market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the steam cleaner market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of steam cleaner market vendors

Steam Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 390 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc., Amfos International, BISSELL Homecare Inc., Cascade Star India Pvt. Ltd., Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG, Dupray, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Fonzo Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lokpal Industries, Nacs Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Spartan Manufacturing Corp., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Tornado Industries Inc., Vapamore, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global steam cleaner market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global steam cleaner market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Fully automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Fully automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Fully automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Fully automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Fully automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AB Electrolux

Exhibit 112: AB Electrolux - Overview



Exhibit 113: AB Electrolux - Business segments



Exhibit 114: AB Electrolux - Key news



Exhibit 115: AB Electrolux - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: AB Electrolux - Segment focus

12.4 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

Exhibit 117: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 118: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.5 Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc.

Exhibit 120: Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 BISSELL Homecare Inc.

Exhibit 123: BISSELL Homecare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: BISSELL Homecare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: BISSELL Homecare Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

Exhibit 126: Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG - Overview



Exhibit 127: Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG - Key offerings

12.8 Dupray

Exhibit 129: Dupray - Overview



Exhibit 130: Dupray - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Dupray - Key offerings

12.9 Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Eureka Forbes Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Eureka Forbes Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Eureka Forbes Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Eureka Forbes Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 141: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 142: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 144: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.13 Lokpal Industries

Exhibit 146: Lokpal Industries - Overview



Exhibit 147: Lokpal Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Lokpal Industries - Key offerings

12.14 Spartan Manufacturing Corp.

Exhibit 149: Spartan Manufacturing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Spartan Manufacturing Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Spartan Manufacturing Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

and Decker Inc. Exhibit 152: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 153: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Product / Service

and Decker Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 154: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 Tornado Industries Inc.

Exhibit 159: Tornado Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Tornado Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Tornado Industries Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

