Steam Cleaner Market size is set to grow by USD 473.6 million from 2024-2028, Rising number of smart homes boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global steam cleaner market size is estimated to grow by USD 473.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.69% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global steam cleaner market 2024-2028

Steam Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.69% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 473.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.83 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Canada Key companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc, Amfos International, BISSELL, Cascade Star India Pvt. Ltd., Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG, Dupray, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Electrolux AB, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Fonzo Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lokpal Industries, Nacs Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Spartan Manufacturing Corp., The Black and Decker, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tornado Industries Inc., and Vapamore

Market Driver

The global steam cleaner market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of online shopping. Factors such as the rising number of Internet users, trust in online retailing, quick shipping, and a wide product selection are driving this growth. International e-commerce platforms offer a variety of steam cleaner brands, including BISSELL, Dupray, and Vapamore.

Omnichannel retailing and secure transactions with cash-on-delivery options further boost demand. Vendors can save costs by focusing on the Internet-savvy customer segment and exploring online retail formats. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The steam cleaner market is currently experiencing significant growth, with numerous companies producing and selling various models. Cleansing solutions are in high demand due to their effectiveness in removing dirt and grime from various surfaces. These devices utilize heat to produce steam, which when combined with cleaning solutions, can sanitize and deodorize areas. Catylsts, such as heat and pressure, enhance the cleaning process.

Producers offer a range of settings and attachments to cater to diverse needs. Steams are used in both residential and commercial settings, making this market versatile. Moreover, advancements in technology have led to improvements in steam cleaners, such as faster heating times and more powerful suction. These innovations have made steam cleaners increasingly popular as an alternative to traditional cleaning methods.

Additionally, the eco-friendly aspect of steam cleaning is a significant trend. Many consumers prefer this method due to its lack of harsh chemicals, making it an attractive option for those seeking sustainable cleaning solutions. Overall, the steam cleaner market is thriving, with continuous advancements and growing demand.

Market Challenges

The steam cleaner market faces challenges in developing countries due to the availability of low-cost labor. Manual workers, including housemaids and commercial cleaners, are preferred over steam cleaners. The informal economy, which accounts for a significant portion of the labor force, presents issues such as high youth unemployment and skills shortages.

Additionally, child labor remains prevalent in some regions, hindering market growth. Globalization and the commercial use of vacuum cleaners further impact the demand for steam cleaners.

In the market for steam cleaners, businesses face several challenges. Domestic and commercial clients demand effective and efficient cleaning solutions. Commercial steam cleaners require robustness and durability to handle heavy usage. Cleaning various surfaces, from floors to upholstery, presents unique challenges. Residual stains and tough grime require strong cleaning agents.

Longer battery life and faster heating times are essential for productivity. Clients also seek versatility, with steam cleaners capable of handling different tasks, such as sanitizing and deodorizing. Ensuring a consistent cleaning performance is crucial for customer satisfaction. Compliance with environmental regulations adds another layer of complexity. Overall, the steam cleaner market requires innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Commercial

1.2 Residential Type 2.1 Fully automatic

2.2 Semi-automatic Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Commercial- The global steam cleaner market is experiencing growth due to the expanding hospitality industry, particularly in Europe where countries like Germany, the UK, and France are driving growth. The commercial segment, which includes steam cleaners for hotels, is benefiting from advancements in technology and increasing health and hygiene concerns. However, the market was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but post-recovery, the demand for steam cleaners has surged in commercial places due to heightened health concerns.

Research Analysis

In the steam cleaner market, steam power is a popular solution for achieving high levels of cleanliness in various settings. This technology effectively sanitizes surfaces, including floors and upholstery, by using the heat from the steam to eliminate dirt and grime. In both residential and commercial environments, steam cleaners are utilized to maintain cleanliness in household settings and industrial facilities. These cleaners can be fully automatic or semi-automatic, catering to different user needs.

Steam cleaners offer the advantage of being chemical-free, making them a preferred choice for food and medication handling areas where contamination is a concern. Longer battery lives are also a significant factor in the market, as they increase the efficiency and convenience of these cleaning devices. Infectious diseases are effectively combated through the use of steam cleaners, ensuring occupational health and safety for plant workers.

Market Research Overview

The Steam Cleaner market is a significant industry that caters to the demand for efficient and effective cleaning solutions. These devices utilize high-pressure steam to sanitize and clean various surfaces, making them an eco-friendly alternative to traditional cleaning methods. The Steam Cleaner market offers a wide range of products, including handheld and upright steam cleaners, steam mops, and steam vacuums.

These devices are popular in both residential and commercial settings due to their versatility and ability to deep clean carpets, hard floors, tiles, and grout. Additionally, steam cleaners can sanitize and deodorize surfaces, making them an excellent choice for households with allergies or sensitivities to harsh chemicals. The market for Steam Cleaners is expected to grow due to increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of steam cleaning and the ongoing trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable cleaning solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Commercial



Residential

Type

Fully Automatic



Semi-automatic

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

