Steam Gamers, Get Paid: Raijin Launches Early Access with Millions in Rewards Across 100,000+ PC Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What if all those late-night raids, sweaty ranked matches, and "just one more turn" marathons actually paid off? That's the mission behind Raijin , the newly launched rewards platform for Steam from Ex Populus, now live in Early Access and already dishing out rewards to gamers across more than 100,000 PC titles.

Built by lifelong Steam gamers who think the phrase "PC Master Race" is more of a spiritual calling than a meme, Raijin is flipping the script: rewarding players not just for winning but for wishlisting, playing, achieving, and showing up for the games they love.

Play Games, Earning Rewards.

Raijin connects directly to your gaming accounts (like Steam) and turns your entire history of gameplay, achievements, and future wishlists into something far more exciting than a digital badge; IRL rewards and prizes.

Here's what's on the table:

Steam Achievement Contests: Your achievements in any sponsored game count toward a prize pool.

Steam Wishlist Giveaways: New themed challenges constantly with $1,000+ in rewards per contest.

Free Play Passes: New signups get a free Play Pass to jump into any event. Long-time players get extra Passes just for syncing their account, because you've already put in the work.

And here's the kicker: Raijin has already paid out over $1,000,000 in rewards to players since March this year.

Whether you're logging hours in Baldur's Gate 3, deep in modded Skyrim, or speedrunning obscure indie gems only 12 people have ever heard of, Raijin sees you, respects you, and wants you to be rewarded.

Why Ex Populus Built Raijin

"We built Raijin because we love PC gaming," said Tobias Batton, CEO of Ex Populus. "We know there are millions of players out there who've poured years into games without ever being truly rewarded. Raijin is our love letter to them."

He continued, "We believe gaming changes lives. So we built a platform to return the favor — to make it easier for gamers to earn, to be discovered, and to be part of something bigger than just a leaderboard."

Justin Woodward, CEO of The MIX Games, added: "Raijin is where indie studios get a spotlight, and where players of every skill level get a shot at real recognition. Whether you're racking up headshots or just chasing cozy vibes, you're welcome here."

Steam Charts & Data

What's next? Raijin is launching a powerful new data platform that makes game data publicly accessible for game publishers and developers on Steam. Designed to deliver transparency and insight across the entire Steam ecosystem, it offers deep analytics on Steam price, Steam player count, Steam stats, Steam sales, and Steam deals for games like Lethal Company , Deep Rock Galactic , and Marvel Rivals . With live updates and constantly refreshed Steam data, it empowers studios to understand market shifts, spot trends, and make smarter decisions about their games. Whether you're tracking competitor Steam titles, optimizing your own Steam launch, or just exploring how players interact with the world's biggest PC games, the Raijin data platform brings clarity and precision to every corner of the Steam landscape. Intrigued? Take a sneak peek at data pages here:

Ready to Join the Movement?

Visit Raijin to sync your account, claim your Play Pass, and start competing today.

About Ex Populus

Ex Populus brings together elite developers, visionary artists, and fire-blooded gamers to build the future of entertainment. As the creator of Final Form and Raijin , the Ex Populus team is focused on building products that elevate gaming culture, empower players, and make the industry a better place for everyone.

