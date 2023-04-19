Steam Mop Market Revenue to Double Reaching $4.26 Billion by 2028, Tough Competition from Rental Agencies- Arizton

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the steam mop market will grow at a CAGR of 6.32% from 2022-2028.

Steam Mop Market

The growing popularity of multi-functional steam mops is a major factor driving market demand. Multi-functional steam mops, which can be used for various cleaning tasks, are increasingly popular as they offer greater versatility and value for money. Therefore, the global steam mop market is poised to offer significant opportunities for companies operating in the industry.

Moreover, multi-surface steam mops are popular globally due to their versatility and convenience. However, the demand for multi-surface steam mops may vary from region to region based on several factors, such as cleaning habits, types of surfaces, and environmental regulations. In general, regions with a larger population of households with carpets, upholstery, and hard floors may drive high demand for multi-surface steam mops. For example, North America and Europe have a higher proportion of households with carpets and upholstery, and therefore, these regions may drive higher demand for multi-surface steam mops.

Steam Mop Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 4.26 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 2.95 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.32 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Products, Cleaning Method, Power Source, Surface Type, End-user, Distribution Method, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, the Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Rest of APAC, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the Rest of the Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America

Steam mops are considered more efficient in removing dirt, grime, and bacteria from surfaces than traditional methods without leaving any residue or chemicals behind. This is particularly important for households with pets or children, where chemical-free cleaning solutions are preferred. Therefore, the demand for steam mops is rising as consumers seek eco-friendly cleaning options. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years as more people become aware of the benefits of steam mops and the importance of reducing their carbon footprints.

Several vendors and rental companies provide industrial cleaning equipment, including upright or canister models, on a lease or rental basis. The increased popularity of rental equipment results in the significant growth of competition among market vendors. These rental companies manage the repair and maintenance of the equipment. The equipment is also replaced occasionally to ensure hassle-free use of the product. Generally, every six months, equipment is exchanged for routine maintenance. The rental agency replaces them if they break down. The equipment can be rented for a minimum of 12 to 60 months. The equipment can be returned without any penalty once the contract expires. Short-term rentals are also a popular alternative to equipment purchases.

Therefore, the demand for rental services in leading or emerging markets is set to rise in the future. Financial problems, market regulations, and increased cost of ownership make way for the growth of the steam mop rental services industry. This further substantially increases the market adaptation of steam mops in the equipment rental industry. Thus, the overall trend of steam mop rental seems promising.

Competitive Overview

The global steam mop market is extremely competitive, with numerous main companies offering various products to fulfill customer demands. Some of the market's key participants include BISSELL, Techtronic Industries, Kärcher, and SharkNinja. SharkNinja is a prominent producer of household cleaning goods and is well-known for its creative and high-quality steam mops. Further, Bissell is a well-known participant in the steam mop business, recognized for its dependable and effective cleaning solutions. And Dirt Devil is a major manufacturer of steam mops, with a wide selection of devices to meet various cleaning requirements and budgets.

H2O Steam Mop is a well-known market participant recognized for its simple-to-use steam mops and revolutionary cleaning technologies. BLACK+DECKER is a major manufacturer of household cleaning goods and provides a variety of steam mops suited for certain cleaning chores. These businesses are among the most successful in the worldwide steam mop industry, and they fight hard in areas like product quality, innovation, pricing, and marketing. Many smaller firms also distinguish the industry by providing specialist products and services. The worldwide steam mop market will likely develop and evolve owing to rising consumer demand and technological advances.

Key Company Profiles

BISSELL

Techtronic Industries

Kärcher

SharkNinja Operating

BLACK+DECKER

Eureka Forbes

light-n-easy

Thane

Wagner SprayTech

Guangdong

SALAV USA

Dupray

Vornado Air

Ladybug

POLTI Spa

Daewoo Electricals

Reliable

Pursteam

Aspectek

Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions

Tineco Intelligent Technology

Ghibli & Wirbel

Nilfisk Group

DAIMER Industries

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme

Duplex Cleaning Machines

Tornado Industries

Gadlee

Ashbys Cleaning Equipment

Vapamore

US STEAM

My Vapor Clean

EUROFLEX USA

NaceCare Solutions

Goodway

Lavorwash

Alkota Brand for Alkota Brand

Menikini

RO.BIA.PLAST

TPA Impex

Grupo Solarca

Technoclean Equipments

Matrix Cleaning Systems

IP Cleaning

Chief Steamer

OspreyDeepclean

Inventa Cleantec

Market Segmentation

Products

Upright

Canister

Handheld

Cleaning Method

Steam Only

2-In-1 Steam Mop

Power Source

Corded

Cordless

Surface Type

Hard Floor

Other Surfaces

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Contract Cleaning

Distribution Method

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Russia



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Grout Cleaning Equipment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global grout cleaning equipment market will reach USD 329.53 million by 2028. Consistent growth in the construction industry, growing demand for green cleaning technologies, and improving aesthetics of the facility and residential units are significant trends in the grout cleaning equipment industry.

Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global commercial scrubbers and sweepers market is expected to reach USD 7.67 billion by 2027. Companies such as Nilfisk and Tennant spend 3-4% of their annual revenue on R&D. The level of R&D investment by market vendors is expected to remain high in the future years.

Carpet Cleaner Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The carpet cleaning market to cross $935 million by 2027. With the increasing demand for carpets among the end-users segment, the carpet cleaner market is expected to grow. Further, infrastructural development, renovations, and remodeling of existing commercial and residential buildings would also support the market's growth.

Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global cordless vacuum cleaner market size to reach USD 9736.98 million by 2026. APAC is observing a higher growth rate due to rising disposable income and increasing health awareness. The growing trend of co-working spaces drives the growth of cordless vacuum cleaners worldwide. Purchasing power and people's standard of living across the regions are the major factors impacting market growth.

