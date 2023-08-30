Steam Trap Market worth $4.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global steam trap market size is projected to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2023 to USD 4.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing demand for energy-efficient steam systems and the growing adoption of automation in steam systems drive the market for steam trap.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176735177

Browse in-depth TOC on "Steam Trap Market"

120 – Tables

60 – Figures

200 – Pages

Steam Trap Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 3.8 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $ 4.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Mechanical, Application, Body Material, End-User Industry and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, Europe, North America and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of awareness and benefits of steam trap systems Key Market Opportunities Rapid economic growth in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for energy-efficient steam systems

Mechanical steam trap segment to hold the largest size of the steam trap market during the forecast period.

The mechanical steam trap segment is expected to account for the largest size of the steam trap industry throughout the forecast period. Mechanical steam traps detect the contrast in weight between water and steam. Their continuous discharge of significant amounts of water makes them highly suitable for various tasks. They are particularly valuable for applications where releasing water at the steam's temperature is needed, such as in heat exchangers, coils, and situations requiring a constant steam supply. Furthermore, mechanical steam traps are renowned for their robust and reliable design, which leads to lower maintenance requirements and extended operational lifetimes. This durability appeals to industries seeking long-term solutions that reduce downtime and overall costs.

Steam trap market for tracing applications is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

The steam trap market for tracing applications is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Tracing applications involve maintaining a consistent temperature along pipelines, which is essential in oil and gas, chemicals, and food production. Steam traps play a crucial role in these applications by effectively controlling the steam flow to maintain the desired temperature, preventing overheating or underheating of the traced lines. Moreover, expanding industries such as food and beverage, where temperature-sensitive processes are crucial for maintaining product quality, contribute to the growth of steam traps in tracing applications. Steam traps enable precise control of temperatures during cooking, pasteurization, and sterilization, ensuring consistent product quality and safety.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=176735177

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the steam trap market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the steam trap market throughout the forecast period. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The Asia-Pacific region serves as a manufacturing hub for automotive, electronics, textiles, and other industries. These industries heavily rely on steam for various processes. Steam traps ensure a consistent steam supply, enhancing production efficiency and reducing operational costs, contributing to increased demand. In addition, the expanding healthcare and food and beverage sectors within the Asia-Pacific region rely heavily on steam for sterilization, production processes, and temperature control. Steam traps are crucial in ensuring steam's efficient and precise delivery.

The key players operating in the steam trap companies include Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (UK), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Thermax Limited (India), Velan Inc. (Canada), Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (US), Armstrong International Inc. (US), TLV CO., LTD. (Japan), Forbes Marshall (India), and Xylem Inc. (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=176735177

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Industrial Valves Market by Type (Ball, Butterfly, Globe, Gate, Diaphragm, Safety, Check, Plug), Material (Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy Based, Cryogenic, Plastic, Bronze, Brass), Component (Actuator, Positioner), Function - Global Forecast to 2028

Process Automation and Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Field Instruments, Process Analyzers), Solution (PLC, DCS, SCADA, HMI, Functional Safety, MES), Industry and Region (2022-2027)

Control Valve Market by Material, Component (Actuators, Valve Body), Size, Type (Rotary and Linear), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Ball Valves Market by Type (Trunnion-mounted, Floating, Rising Stem), Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy-based), Size, Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Factory Market by Component (Industrial Sensors, Industrial Robots, Industrial 3D Printers, Machine Vision Systems), Solution (SCADA, MES, Industrial Safety, PAM), Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/steam-trap-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/steam-trap.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets