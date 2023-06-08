Steam traps market size to grow by USD 1,401.96 million from 2022 to 2027; Emerging heat recovery steam generator technology for power generation will boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global steam traps market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,401.96 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.75%. Emerging heat recovery steam generator technology for power generation is the key factor driving the growth of the global steam traps market. The demand for clean energy is attributable to population expansion, the increase in energy demand, and stringent emission norms. Although renewable sources and nuclear power contribute to energy production, a significant proportion of global energy demand is met by fossil fuels. Moreover to sustain the growth of the global economy and meet environmental regulations, technology such as heat recovery steam generator is an absolute necessity. Heat recovery steam generators enable efficient power production by utilizing exhaust gases, increasing the overall electricity output of the plant without any extra costs. Thus, such factors are expected to drive the global steam traps market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steam Traps Market 2023-2027

Global Steam traps market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global steam traps market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global steam traps market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Steam traps market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global steam traps market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer steam traps in the market are Armstrong Flow Control, Armstrong International Inc., Ayvaz, Clark Reliance, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., GlobalSpec LLC, MIYAWAKI Inc., Newton Steam Traps Fluid Technology Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Swagelok Co., Thermax Ltd., TLV Co. Ltd., Uni Klinger Ltd., Velan Inc., Watson McDaniel Co., and Watts Water Technologies Inc. and others.

The global steam traps market is highly fragmented, with a clear presence of both large international players and regional players, primarily based in South and Southeast Asian countries. These small players make it difficult for international vendors to compete with them in terms of product features, functionalities, and services. With the introduction of products with new features and technologies, the competition will intensify. This is expected to contribute towards the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Armstrong Flow Control: The company offers steam traps such as float and thermostatic steam trap LS and MS Series.

The company offers steam traps such as float and thermostatic steam trap LS and MS Series. Armstrong International Inc.: The company offers steam traps such as steam filters, steam tracing systems, and automatic steam quality monitoring.

The company offers steam traps such as steam filters, steam tracing systems, and automatic steam quality monitoring. Ayvaz: The company offers steam traps such as SK 50 mechanical steam trap, SK 50B bimetallic float type steam trap, and SK 51 mechanical steam trap.

Global Steam Traps Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (petroleum, thermal power, and chemical and others), material (steel and iron), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The petroleum segment will account for a major share of the market growth. A healthy steam system is essential for the refinery, as it supplies dry, high-quality steam for various important applications. It is essentially required that the condensate, formed due to heat loss, is effectively removed from the system without any steam leakage. Steam traps effectively fulfill the purpose and are thus installed at every discharge location. As the demand for petroleum products increases, there will be significant refining activities expected, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for steam traps during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global steam traps market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global steam traps market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth by 2027. The region is the largest base for thermal power generation. Coal is considered to be the most widely adopted fuel source in several major countries across the region, such as China , India , Japan , South Korea , Vietnam , Indonesia , and the Philippines . APAC has an enormous demand for electric power. The foremost reason for the growth of electricity consumption in APAC can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the electricity-consuming sector. The rising urban population and their higher living standards have made electricity a valuable commodity in many major countries in the region.

Global Steam Traps Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - Universal-type steam traps are the primary trend shaping the global steam traps market growth. Steam systems use universal connectors to simplify the replacement and maintenance of steam traps. The WU450 series universal connectors can be used for drip service on steam mains and steam supply lines, tracing, or small process equipment. The use of these steam traps simplifies maintenance schedules. Industrial standard 2-bolt universal connectors find use in chemical plants, petrochemical refineries, paper mills, and various industrial facilities. These connectors are compliant with relevant industry standards, and this makes them interoperable with other manufacturers' steam trap products. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Faulty steam traps that cause energy loss are a major challenge impeding the growth of the global steam traps market. The old steam traps are replaced with new devices to reduce steam consumption by eliminating leaks. Tests that assess steam wastage offer an inaccurate picture of energy lost through the trap. Moreover, the manufacturers test new steam traps under ideal challenging situations as well as design them to meet the requirements of the end-user. While large international vendors abide by every such necessity, regional or local vendors might supply standard steam traps that do not follow design protocol. This reduces the overall production cost and helps regional vendors to supply products at a comparatively lower price than international vendors. Such steam traps may or may not prove to be 100% reliable in their operation and are expected to lead to energy loss. Such factors will hinder the marekt growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Steam Traps Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Steam Traps Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Steam Traps Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Steam Traps Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Steam Traps Market vendors

Related Reports:

The steam turbine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,416.12 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (utility and industrial), type (reaction and impulse), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ). The increasing demand for power generation is notably driving the steam turbine market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,416.12 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (utility and industrial), type (reaction and impulse), and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The increasing demand for power generation is notably driving the steam turbine market growth. The global steam cleaner market size is estimated to grow by USD 390 million between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 5.9%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential), type (fully automatic and semi-automatic), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East , and Africa , and South America ). The rising number of smart homes is notably driving the steam cleaner market growth.

Steam Traps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,401.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Armstrong Flow Control, Armstrong International Inc., Ayvaz, Clark Reliance, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., GlobalSpec LLC, MIYAWAKI Inc., Newton Steam Traps Fluid Technology Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Swagelok Co., Thermax Ltd., TLV Co. Ltd., Uni Klinger Ltd., Velan Inc., Watson McDaniel Co., and Watts Water Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

