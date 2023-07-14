Steam Traps Market to Grow by 5.75% from 2022 to 2027 | Armstrong Flow Control, Armstrong International Inc., Ayvaz, and more to emerge as key players-Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The steam traps market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,401.96 million, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Armstrong Flow Control, Armstrong International Inc., Ayvaz, Clark Reliance, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., GlobalSpec LLC, MIYAWAKI Inc., Newton Steam Traps Fluid Technology Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Swagelok Co., Thermax Ltd., TLV Co. Ltd., Uni Klinger Ltd., Velan Inc., Watson McDaniel Co., and Watts Water Technologies Inc.- Download Sample Report in minutes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steam Traps Market

Steam Traps Market Insights -

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: end-user (petroleum, thermal power, and chemical and others), material (steel and iron), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

Key Driver- The increasing popularity of heat recovery steam generator technology for power generation is the key factor driving the market growth. The global demand for power is constantly rising due to factors such as increasing population and economic growth on a worldwide scale. This increase in demand has led to a greater focus on clean energy sources due to population growth, increasing energy requirements, and stricter emission regulations. Furthermore, heat recovery steam generator technology plays an important role in sustaining global economic growth while keeping to environmental regulations. Heat recovery steam generator enables efficient power generation by harnessing exhaust gases, thus boosting the overall electricity output of a plant without incurring additional costs. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- Universal-type steam traps are the major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- Faulty steam traps that cause energy loss are a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The steam traps market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Steam Traps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,401.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Armstrong Flow Control, Armstrong International Inc., Ayvaz, Clark Reliance, Dwyer Instruments LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd., GlobalSpec LLC, MIYAWAKI Inc., Newton Steam Traps Fluid Technology Co. Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Spirax Sarco Engineering plc, Swagelok Co., Thermax Ltd., TLV Co. Ltd., Uni Klinger Ltd., Velan Inc., Watson McDaniel Co., and Watts Water Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global steam traps market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global steam traps market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Petroleum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Petroleum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Petroleum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Thermal power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Thermal power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Thermal power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Thermal power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Thermal power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Chemical and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Chemical and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Chemical and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Chemical and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Chemical and others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Steel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Steel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Iron - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Iron - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Iron - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Armstrong Flow Control

Exhibit 115: Armstrong Flow Control - Overview



Exhibit 116: Armstrong Flow Control - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Armstrong Flow Control - Key offerings

12.4 Armstrong International Inc.

Exhibit 118: Armstrong International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Armstrong International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Armstrong International Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Ayvaz

Exhibit 121: Ayvaz - Overview



Exhibit 122: Ayvaz - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Ayvaz - Key offerings

12.6 Clark Reliance

Exhibit 124: Clark Reliance - Overview



Exhibit 125: Clark Reliance - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Clark Reliance - Key offerings

12.7 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 127: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 135: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Spirax Sarco Engineering plc

Exhibit 140: Spirax Sarco Engineering plc - Overview



Exhibit 141: Spirax Sarco Engineering plc - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Spirax Sarco Engineering plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Spirax Sarco Engineering plc - Segment focus

12.11 Swagelok Co.

Exhibit 144: Swagelok Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Swagelok Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Swagelok Co. - Key offerings

12.12 Thermax Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Thermax Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Thermax Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Thermax Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Thermax Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Thermax Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 TLV Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: TLV Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: TLV Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: TLV Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Uni Klinger Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Uni Klinger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Uni Klinger Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Uni Klinger Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Velan Inc.

Exhibit 158: Velan Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Velan Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Velan Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Watson McDaniel Co.

Exhibit 161: Watson McDaniel Co. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Watson McDaniel Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Watson McDaniel Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 164: Watts Water Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Watts Water Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Watts Water Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

