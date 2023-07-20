Steam Turbine Market to grow by USD 3,416.12 million from 2022-2027|Increasing demand for power generation drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The steam turbine market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,416.12 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steam Turbine Market 2023-2027

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Steam Turbine Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (Utility and Industrial), Type (Reaction and Impulse), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the utility segment will be significant during the forecast period. Power plant operators that utilize steam for electricity generation primarily rely on steam turbines as their primary propulsion system. The production of electricity is facilitated by a turbine that drives a generator. The size of the power plant, the equipment configuration, and other factors are determined by the amount of steam required for electricity generation. The expansion of the global industrial sector is closely linked to the growth of industrial activities. In industrial applications, steam turbines, specifically CHP turbines, are employed. These turbines are capable of producing multiple outputs and exhibit higher efficiency compared to single units. As a result, the increasing adoption of steam turbines in power utilities is projected to propel the growth of this segment within the global steam turbine market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global steam turbine market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global steam turbine market.

APAC is estimated to account for 71% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the APAC region is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the global steam turbine market. Notably, countries like China , Japan , and India are playing a significant role in driving the revenue growth of the regional gas turbine market. This can be attributed to the remarkable expansion observed in the electricity consumption sector across the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing urban populations and improving living standards have elevated electricity to a valuable commodity in major APAC countries. Consequently, several governments in the APAC region have taken the initiative to open up the power generation sector to private operators, aiming to enhance efficiencies in power generation and distribution.

Steam Turbine Market – Market Dynamics

Key Steam Turbine Market Driver

The increasing demand for power generation is a major factor driving market growth. A steam turbine is a mechanical device that utilizes pressurized steam to convert heat energy into rotational motion. It has largely replaced reciprocating steam engines due to its high thermal efficiency and power-to-weight ratio. Steam turbines play a vital role in power generation, accounting for approximately 80% of the world's electricity production. As the global economy becomes increasingly digitalized, there is a growing demand for efficient and reliable power generation. Steam turbines offer a reliable and cost-effective solution, leading to an anticipated increase in demand during the forecast period. With a significant portion of electricity globally being generated by steam power plants, the rising population and subsequent surge in electricity demand will further drive the need for steam turbines. By utilizing gas turbines in conjunction with steam turbines, power plants can optimize energy production by utilizing the gas and heat generated in the process to produce additional steam and generate more electricity. Combined cycle power plants, backed by steam turbines, are capable of achieving power generation efficiencies exceeding 50% in large-scale industrial applications. In the United States, steam turbines are widely employed in power generation, making them a critical component of various industries. Their high efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and positive environmental impact contribute to their significant presence. Therefore, the increasing demand for power generation is expected to be the primary driver of growth in the global steam turbine market during the forecast period.

Significant Steam Turbine Market Trend

The increasing focus on renewable technologies is an emerging trend supporting the steam turbine market growth. Steam turbines have found extensive applications in various renewable energy fields, including solar heat, biomass, district heating, desalination, and waste-to-energy or power plants. The growing interest in renewable energy is anticipated to drive the expansion of the steam turbine market. Steam turbines play a crucial role in heat-based renewable energy generation, such as concentrating solar, geothermal, biomass, and waste power plants. By combining steam turbines with heat storage systems, it becomes possible to achieve affordable, predictable, and carbon-neutral power generation, ensuring grid supply stability and security. Renewable energy, also known as clean energy, offers reliable energy sources and fuel types, contributing to enhanced energy security and reduced potential for fuel pollution. The primary objectives of renewable energy include promoting economic growth, enhancing energy security, increasing access to electricity, and mitigating global warming. Steam turbines serve as a clean energy source with minimal to no environmental impact. With the growing emphasis on renewable energy sources, the global steam turbine market is expected to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

Major Steam Turbine Market Challenge

The mechanical problems associated with steam turbines are challenging the steam turbine market growth. In industrial environments, steam turbines play a vital role as complex mechanical components. These intricate machines consist of numerous moving parts and necessitate specialized maintenance. Insufficient maintenance can lead to various issues, such as blade damage, excessive vibration, overheating, and steam outlet problems. These challenges increase the likelihood of turbine failures, damages, and instability, posing safety concerns for operators and other related issues. Consequently, the presence of these steam turbine-related challenges is anticipated to impede the growth of the global steam turbine market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the installation of a steam turbine entails a significant capital investment. Market participants need to complete various administrative processes and tasks, which incur substantial costs, before commencing turbine construction. Besides the turbine itself, installation costs encompass essential elements such as foundations, control technology, grid connections, assets, electrical installations, road construction, and other associated expenses. These installation costs can vary based on the region and technology employed. As a result, the considerable costs involved in installing steam turbines are likely to diminish the demand for such systems during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Steam Turbine Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the steam turbine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the steam turbine market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the steam turbine market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the steam turbine market vendors

Steam Turbine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,416.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 71% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ALSTOM SA, Baker Hughes Co., Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., Doosan Corp., Downer EDI Ltd., Ebara Corp., General Electric Co., Hangzhou Steam Turbine Power Group Co. Ltd., Harbin Turbine Co. Ltd., Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG, Howden Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Moog Inc., Nanjing Turbine and Electric Machinery Group Co. Ltd., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Shandong Qingneng Power Co. Ltd., Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

