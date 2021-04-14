Steamforged Games Announces SEGA's® Iconic Hedgehog Will Race to the Tabletop in Sonic: The Card Game

MANCHESTER, England, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steamforged Games is bringing SEGA's® famed blue speedster to the tabletop in Sonic: The Card Game. Fast-paced and simple to pick up and play, the new game features colourful graphics and a racing theme for families and Sonic fans aged 6 and up.

Mat Hart, Co-Founder and Creative Director at Steamforged Games said:

Sonic: The Card Game from Steamforged Games launches September 2021, RRP: $19.95

"Sonic: The Card Game is fast family fun you'll race through again and again. Here at Steamforged, most of us have been chasing rings with the blue hedgehog since we first played the original Megadrive game. Now we're thrilled to be working with SEGA® and can't wait to bring the game into the hands of Sonic fans of all ages."

In Sonic: The Card Game, 2-6 players race through a new level every time they play. To win, they must collect rings, grab bonus cards and dodge enemies. The person with the most ring tokens and lives remaining wins.

Players select their favourite character — Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, Blaze, or Shadow — and shuffle the deck. As the dealer places down cards, they build a randomly generated level for players to race through.

Each time a new card is placed, they must decide whether to keep racing to try and grab a bigger pot of rings, or to retire and collect their share of the rings and bonus cards on the table. If players keep racing, they risk running into enemies and losing lives, but the chance to win more rings and bonus cards could be tempting enough to keep racing on.

Sonic: The Card Game hits stores in September 2021 and will be priced at $19.95/ £14.99/ €17.95 RRP. More information about the game is available on steamforged.com.

About Steamforged Games

Steamforged Games Ltd is passionate about delivering premium tabletop experiences and accessories, inspired by modern gaming philosophy and technology. Founded in 2014, the company has been responsible for licensed games such as Dark Souls™: The Card Game, Devil May Cry: The Bloody Palace™ and Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Board Game, Pac-Man™ The Card Game, and original IPs such as Godtear, Epic Encounters and Bardsung.

Press Contact:

Charlotte Cloud, PR & Events Manager at Steamforged Games,

Email: [email protected]



Trade enquiries:

Jo Turner, Sales Support Specialist

Email: [email protected]

About SEGA® Europe Ltd.:

SEGA® Europe Ltd. is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and HARDlight. SEGA Europe's website is located at www.sega.co.uk

Related Images

sonic-the-card-game.png

Sonic: The Card Game

Sonic: The Card Game from Steamforged Games launches September 2021, RRP: $19.95

SOURCE Steamforged Games Ltd.