Steamforged Games to Launch PAC-MAN™: The Card Game

MANCHESTER, England, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steamforged Games is bringing BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.'s 1980 arcade game PAC-MAN™ to the tabletop. PAC-MAN™: The Card Game is a colorful, easy-to-learn family game that's fun for everyone, suitable for one to eight players and will be available to purchase in the USA on the 13th November 2020.

PAC-MAN™: The Card Game will be available in a pack of 108 cards. Gobble up fruit and PAC-DOT cards for points and avoid ghosts BLINKY, PINKY, INKY, and CLYDE at all costs as they try to knock you out of the game.

Mat Hart, Co-Founder and Creative lead at Steamforged Games said: "This game will be a brand new experience that feels authentically like the PAC-MAN we all know and love, with art inspired by the retro arcade classic."

With three game modes, players can get to know the game in Beginner Mode, level up for a greater challenge, or combine both decks in Bonus Mode to create an experience for up to eight players.

PAC-MAN™: The Card Game will be available from 13th November, right in time to join worldwide celebrations of PAC-MAN™'s 40th anniversary.

RRP: $9.99 / €9.95 / £9.99.

About Steamforged Games Ltd.

Founded in 2014 after the successful launch of Guild Ball, Steamforged Games Ltd is passionate about delivering premium tabletop experiences and accessories, inspired by modern gaming philosophy and technology. Previous games include DARK SOULS™: The Board Game, Godtear and Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Board Game.

www.steamforged.com

About BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for all major video game consoles, iOS, Android, and online platforms. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises including PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime based video games including NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL Z®, and ONE PIECE®. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com or www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoUS .

© BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.

