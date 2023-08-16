Steampunk Announces ICE SASS II Award

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk announced today that they have been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, (DHS) U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Security Assurance Support Services (SASS) II task order. ICE SASS II is a base plus 4-year contract with a total task order value of $174M.

Steampunk began supporting ICE in 2017 as Strategic Enterprise Solutions prior to rebranding as Steampunk, Inc. in 2019. ICE SASS II consists of Information System Security Officer (ISSO) support to over 115 systems, along with technical staffing to support automation and integration of risk management framework to support data analytics, improve Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) compliance, reduction in vulnerabilities, and speed to resolution for vulnerabilities associated to mission critical systems.

"We're excited for the opportunity to continue our support to the ICE mission," said Sean Dillon, Steampunk's Chief Technology Officer. "Over the last three years, Steampunk has been able to partner with ICE to modernize their approach to cybersecurity using our Design Intelligence® delivery framework. Together with ICE, we've integrated industry best practices around DevSecOps, Data, and automation into SASS to bring quality at speed to the SASS program."

"This is an incredible opportunity for Steampunk's SASS team to continue building on the foundation we began in 2017," said Christopher Moore, Steampunk's ICE SASS Program Director. "We are humbled to have received this award, and the team is ready to continue serving this critical mission."

About Steampunk
Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee-owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

