Steampunk Appoints Matt Warren as Its Chief Executive Officer

Matt Warren's ability to build and lead large sales delivery organizations coupled with his strong client relationship management skills has produced superior bottom-line results in taking small organizations through an aggressive growth model. He will leverage his 24+ years of Federal Government technology sales experience, mostly within the US Departments of Homeland Security, State, Energy, Justice, Commerce, and Education, to build, oversee, and grow Steampunk. Matt holds a liberal arts degree in communications from Virginia Tech.

In addition, and effective with this announcement, John Harllee will assume the exclusive role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Steampunk. John brings over 24 years of recognized operational leadership experience within the Federal Government sector. As the COO, John Harllee will provide the leadership, management and vision necessary to ensure the organization has the proper operational controls, administrative and reporting procedures, and people systems in place to effectively grow the organization and to ensure financial strength and operating efficiency. John holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Virginia School of Law.

"Our servant-based leadership model brings a relentless commitment to mission impact and achieving 'shared success' with our clients," said Matt Warren, the company's new Chief Executive Officer. "I am excited to work alongside our leadership team and each of our employees to inspire, innovate, and elevate our company and our Federal clients to new heights. And, I very much look forward to renewing relations with the many colleagues and clients that I have had the privilege to work with throughout my career," added Warren.

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

