Steampunk Awarded Multi-Year FedRAMP Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk is excited to announce they have been awarded the FedRAMP Technical Review and Analysis Support Services contract. Steampunk provides support to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in the execution of the FedRAMP Program which includes conducting information assurance, cyber security, and risk-based reviews of FedRAMP cloud service candidates for Joint Authorization Board (JAB) provisional authorization (P-ATO). As part of these efforts, Steampunk manages and conducts independent cyber security risk assessments of cloud service provider (CSP) candidate cloud services and collaborates with multiple-IT-discipline teams to resolve security and/or risk evaluation conflicts. Through their support of FedRAMP, Steampunk has assessed 8 of the 10 largest known CSPs in the world including Azure, AWS, and Google while continuously monitoring 30+ CSPs.

"Steampunk's information security work at DHS has been part of the foundation of our company. We are thrilled to continue partnering with DHS to enable secure cloud modernization across the federal government and to bring our focus on service design to help drive improvements in the FedRAMP review process," said Brad Cole, Steampunk's Chief Growth Officer.

Steampunk began supporting FedRAMP in August of 2016 under a task order on the DHS EAGLE II contract. They have continued supporting the program for more than five years and expect to see an increased demand for the FedRAMP program to review additional CSP offerings over the next three years. Steampunk is eager to partner with DHS, DoD, and GSA to make secure cloud platforms available to federal agencies.

