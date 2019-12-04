Steampunk Continues Alignment with Salesforce Public Sector by Solidifying MuleSoft Partnership

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk is pleased to announce an exciting partnership with MuleSoft as it officially joins their Partnership Technology Program.

"Given Steampunk's mission to focus on their clients' most critical challenges, and the areas where we have the best opportunity for transformative impact, we are excited to enable our public sector customers' missions with both the best partners and best product in the market," said Lee Fisher, Regional Vice President - CIV Security and Financials for MuleSoft.

Steampunk, a digital design intelligence company delivers sustainable, measurable, and impactful results for its Federal clients by going deep with its five key capabilities: Design & Strategy, Cybersecurity, Data Exploitation, DevSecOps, and Digital Platforms. Steampunk lives its human-centered philosophy by putting the end-user at the center of its integrated customer engagements by fusing culture, clients, and capabilities together - which means end-to-end solutions that bring the highest user-adoption and impact to the mission.

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with MuleSoft," said Kate Abrey, EVP & GM, Emerging Markets Sector for Steampunk. "Our growing relationship with MuleSoft will enable us to further empower our clients by streamlining the transition from 'legacy to new' systems and applications, thus increasing speed to mission impact."

MuleSoft's Technology Partner Program is comprised of leading software organizations across both functional applications like CRM, marketing automation, HCM and financials systems as well as across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and government sectors. Technology partners are leveraging MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform to reduce deployment time, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. Anypoint Platform is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud.

